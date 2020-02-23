 Skip to content
(We Are Green Bay)   If you've played the game or seen the movie, you should know to collect rings, not hedgehogs   (wearegreenbay.com) divider line
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has anybody seen cowgirl toffee lately?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope it doesn't turn into a smudgehog :/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
<Ron Jeremy> has joined the chat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gojirast: <Ron Jeremy> has joined the chat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And if you've read the books you know the hedgehog can never be buggered.  At all.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just here for the hedgehog gifs
 
