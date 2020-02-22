 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Illinois bill aims to remove religious exemptions to vaccination, although certain things can still be done if you discreetly slide your state legislator an envelope full of cash   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the Chicago way.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every time your child doesn't catch the plague, Jesus weeps.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I grew up in Kansas and when I was getting vaccinated, there were basically no exemptions. None. Except for medical and then you had to have letters from your child's doctor.

If you wanted religious exemptions you had to send your kid to Sacred Heart, the religious elementary school. Every other school refused to put up with that.

I think there was one kid in my school that was on a medical exemption. If something as going around they'd sit at the teacher's table in the caf, along with the kids allergic to peanuts (who always sat at the teacher's table).

I'm sure since Kansas became Brownbackistan all of these strict rules went right in the trash, but who knows.

/sometimes they just separated out a table so they could sit together without the teachers
//no one cared or mocked them for it, we just got it, Billy can't have peanuts so he's over there so I can have my sandwich
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're not going to keep letting superstitious nonsense dominate every issue under discussion here in the U.S.?

I don't even recognize this country anymore
 
Frederf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Envelopes full of non-sequential bills is my religion, tyvm.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm done being respectful of other peoples revenge fantasies, er um religious beliefs.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm tired of people who did twenty minutes of browsing on a mommy group endangering the rest of us.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: //no one cared or mocked them for it, we just got it, Billy can't have peanuts so he's over there so I can have my sandwich


I don't remember anything like that when I was in school. Guess the kids with peanut allergies had all been killed off by the time the rest of us finished kindergarten.

Snark aside, I do remember at least one classmate with a metal brace on his leg from polio. Very, very little patience in the farkinB household for antivaxxers.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spaced Lion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark anti-vaxxers, and fark their excuses.

Believe all the wacky anti-science bullshiat you want. Convince yourself as much as you want that you have more experience from 2 days' worth of net searches and fringe youtube videos than field professionals do from decades of experience. Flat-earth, time cube, moon-landing-fakery, what the fark ever; you wanna be an idiot, it's your right, knock yerself out.

But there is a line; you don't get to fall back on your idiotic anti-science bullshiat when it puts other people's families at risk. Fark you.
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't be ridiculous.  You think all the current corrupt Illinois politicians could have remained in office all these decades if they were that obvious?  No, no, no.  This ain't Shawshank Redemption.  There are no envelopes of cash.  Instead you direct your business appealing your probably accurate, reasonable property tax assessment to one of the the law firms owned by the state legislators that specialize in that.  That's right, many Illinois state legislators, including Boss Madigan, the longest serving state speaker of the house anywhere in history, have day jobs as property tax lawyers appealing the tax assessments of the very state they govern.  And they almost always win their appeals, resulting in less revenue for the massively in debt state they govern but a big boon for their client which they get a large cut of.  Everybody wins!  That's not corruption, that's just how things work in Illinois.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jfarkinB: I don't remember anything like that when I was in school.


It wasn't very well communicated at that time. My mom made cookies for the class and damn near took two kids out because she added cashews to them. After that she was very gung-ho about slapping THESE HAVE NUTS signs on anything she made that did.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does huffing coloidal silver snake oil count as vaccinating? Asking for a televangelist.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
although certain things can still be done if you discreetly slide your state legislator an envelope full of cash

Sing it brother. Amen! Amen! Amen!
Say it again!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ringshadow: jfarkinB: I don't remember anything like that when I was in school.

It wasn't very well communicated at that time. My mom made cookies for the class and damn near took two kids out because she added cashews to them. After that she was very gung-ho about slapping THESE HAVE NUTS signs on anything she made that did.


I bet the guys in your class had a lot of fun with those signs.
 
