(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   Pittsburgh Zoo is in violation of its lease. Has been in violation for five years. Because elephants   (post-gazette.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. My cat is more upset about my elephant than my landlord is.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The city said "you're in breach, here's time to fix it."

The zoo said "Don't care, not gonna do it. And btw, screw international animal treatment standards."

The city said."..." shrugged it's shoulders and buried it's head in the sand.

Meanwhile, a ticking timebomb on elephant safety is going to blow up at some point, where someone's going to die and millions are going to be lost and it's just incredibly sad.
 
pdieten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: The city said "you're in breach, here's time to fix it."

The zoo said "Don't care, not gonna do it. And btw, screw international animal treatment standards."

The city said."..." shrugged it's shoulders and buried it's head in the sand.

Meanwhile, a ticking timebomb on elephant safety is going to blow up at some point, where someone's going to die and millions are going to be lost and it's just incredibly sad.


Well, the only enforcement mechanism the city actually has is to close and dissolve the zoo. Which it's not going to do. As everyone should be well aware of thanks to the shenanigans out of DC, any law, contract, or other agreement without an effective enforcement mechanism is toilet paper.

I don't know who the zoo director answers to. Putting pressure on her is the only way this gets solved to everyone's satisfaction.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh trifecta in play. The other two stories are happy, thank dog.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The City of Pittsburgh is in a position to force transferal of Zoo ownership to an organization that successfully negotiates membership in the AZA.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Animal handling and contact been an issue with zoos and accreditation agencies for ages; I first heard about this way back when my then-girlfriend was a volunteer docent at a major zoo. The big accrediting agencies (and zoo insurance) tend towards safety, thus the "barriers" approach. A lot of animal handlers would much rather have more social and physical contact with their animals, even though it is more dangerous. Who's right? Depends on who you talk to. The latter approach worked out OK for that fellow in Jurassic World, didn't it?
 
Report