(USA Today)   Hand sanitizer makes poor substitute for soap when washing student's mouth out, Ms. Middle School Science Teacher   (usatoday.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duhart admitted to holding the sanitizer near his mouth but claimed the student grabbed the bottle himself and pumped it into his own mouth.

So, you told him he needed his mouth washed out with soap.  You told him to come to your desk.  You picked up the bottle and held it to his mouth.  But you didn't actually do it, he did it to himself.  And you didn't notice.

Yeah, that's not even middle-school level bullshiatting.  You have to go all the way down to toddler to get that level of denial when confronted.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Duhart admitted to holding the sanitizer near his mouth but claimed the student grabbed the bottle himself and pumped it into his own mouth.

So, you told him he needed his mouth washed out with soap.  You told him to come to your desk.  You picked up the bottle and held it to his mouth.  But you didn't actually do it, he did it to himself.  And you didn't notice.

Yeah, that's not even middle-school level bullshiatting.  You have to go all the way down to toddler to get that level of denial when confronted.


It's almost as if something...something...has made people in authority comfortable with lying as a valid defense against their own bad behavior.  Bigly.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Duhart admitted to holding the sanitizer near his mouth but claimed the student grabbed the bottle himself and pumped it into his own mouth.

So, you told him he needed his mouth washed out with soap.  You told him to come to your desk.  You picked up the bottle and held it to his mouth.  But you didn't actually do it, he did it to himself.  And you didn't notice.

Yeah, that's not even middle-school level bullshiatting.  You have to go all the way down to toddler to get that level of denial when confronted.



Choke yourself!

crossfitto.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a nightmare substitute experience in Chandler, Az. I could see one of my German I students grabbing a bottle of sanitizer and drinking it. They all wanted attention that their other teachers and parents weren't giving them.

It was a horrible school in the burbs, though. The letter I left the teacher was brutally honest. So honest that it got me fired. I've never been fired before. I was proud of that letter, though.

So, so effing fired. I wear it as a badge of honor now.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda thinking that "washing your mouth out with soap" is one of those old timey things that's best left in the past. If the kid was being loud and disruptive I'm all for making him shut his noise hole but I think detention, missing recess for a week, etc. would be better ideas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when SARS first hit they suddenly started putting hand sanitizer everywhere. A few places thought that since inmates are in such close proximity they should put it everywhere in prisons. It's usually 70%-90% ethanol. The lesson is that many people are too farking stupid to read what's in something. The inmates weren't stupid though. Must have been good times while it lasted.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a teacher... is a job I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.

That said, if forced to do it, I'm pretty damned sure I would have a camera in there recording everything, just to protect my arse.  They are required on school buses, so I don't really see an issue with them in the class room... well, except for the assholes who are doing shiat they know they shouldn't be.

Sure, what me pick my nose when no one is watching.... but at least I can prove I wasnt the one who touched little Tracie where I shouldn't have.. :P
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Back when SARS first hit they suddenly started putting hand sanitizer everywhere. A few places thought that since inmates are in such close proximity they should put it everywhere in prisons. It's usually 70%-90% ethanol. The lesson is that many people are too farking stupid to read what's in something. The inmates weren't stupid though. Must have been good times while it lasted.


These days there's a bittering agent in it. Tastes awful
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: I'm kinda thinking that "washing your mouth out with soap" is one of those old timey things that's best left in the past. If the kid was being loud and disruptive I'm all for making him shut his noise hole but I think detention, missing recess for a week, etc. would be better ideas.


Whenever I read about a teacher losing their cool with a student I picture Craig from South Park.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Russ1642: Back when SARS first hit they suddenly started putting hand sanitizer everywhere. A few places thought that since inmates are in such close proximity they should put it everywhere in prisons. It's usually 70%-90% ethanol. The lesson is that many people are too farking stupid to read what's in something. The inmates weren't stupid though. Must have been good times while it lasted.

These days there's a bittering agent in it. Tastes awful


Yet it's probably still better-tasting than pruno.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Russ1642: Back when SARS first hit they suddenly started putting hand sanitizer everywhere. A few places thought that since inmates are in such close proximity they should put it everywhere in prisons. It's usually 70%-90% ethanol. The lesson is that many people are too farking stupid to read what's in something. The inmates weren't stupid though. Must have been good times while it lasted.

These days there's a bittering agent in it. Tastes awful


In prison I don't think I'd give the slightest shiat about a bittering agent.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Tyrosine: I'm kinda thinking that "washing your mouth out with soap" is one of those old timey things that's best left in the past. If the kid was being loud and disruptive I'm all for making him shut his noise hole but I think detention, missing recess for a week, etc. would be better ideas.

Whenever I read about a teacher losing their cool with a student I picture Craig from South Park.


I once told two students to "shut the fu*k up", but that was at a university so you don't have to be as gentle with the poor dears.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: I'm kinda thinking that "washing your mouth out with soap" is one of those old timey things that's best left in the past. If the kid was being loud and disruptive I'm all for making him shut his noise hole but I think detention, missing recess for a week, etc. would be better ideas.


The last I knew middle-school kids don't get a recess.  Perhaps you are thinking of elementary school?
 
luna1580
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I had a nightmare substitute experience in Chandler, Az. I could see one of my German I students grabbing a bottle of sanitizer and drinking it. They all wanted attention that their other teachers and parents weren't giving them.

It was a horrible school in the burbs, though. The letter I left the teacher was brutally honest. So honest that it got me fired. I've never been fired before. I was proud of that letter, though.

So, so effing fired. I wear it as a badge of honor now.



uhhhhm, are you sure they wanted "attention"?

or did they want to get farked up, as teens do?

residential rehabs and medical detox facilities CANNOT have hand sanitizer on the premises, someone WILL drink it. bitter or not. it's way more potent than drinking mouthwash or perfume or hairspray (all things that have also happened).

in fact it's so potent that children/adults with low body weights have needed to be hospitalized for alcohol poisoning after consuming it. this teacher should be fired. she put poison into a students mouth. the parents should also sue her.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dakai: Tyrosine: I'm kinda thinking that "washing your mouth out with soap" is one of those old timey things that's best left in the past. If the kid was being loud and disruptive I'm all for making him shut his noise hole but I think detention, missing recess for a week, etc. would be better ideas.

The last I knew middle-school kids don't get a recess.  Perhaps you are thinking of elementary school?


Where I live there is no middle school. Elementary goes to grade 8 and there's recess morning and afternoon until grade 7, and grade 8 only gets only morning recess. Thus my suggestion. In lieu of cancelling recess give the whole class detention because of the kid. His classmates will solve the issue.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Duhart admitted to holding the sanitizer near his mouth but claimed the student grabbed the bottle himself and pumped it into his own mouth.

So, you told him he needed his mouth washed out with soap.  You told him to come to your desk.  You picked up the bottle and held it to his mouth.  But you didn't actually do it, he did it to himself.  And you didn't notice.

Yeah, that's not even middle-school level bullshiatting.  You have to go all the way down to toddler to get that level of denial when confronted.


90% chance yeah - but there IS that 10% chance - check with other witnesses.  I can say this because one of my friends in high school WAS the kid that would totally say, "Fine biatch!" and grab the bottle out of your hand and start chugging.  Then you'd get a "Farkin' happy now??"  He was that kind of guy.

/he likes to start traffic stops with, "Hey pig."
//these people exist
///no, I don't know how the fark they live past like 12 - but they're out there
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But is the standardized testing OK?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Devolving_Spud:It's almost as if something...something...has made people in authority comfortable with lying as a valid defense against their own bad behavior.  Bigly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back in grade school my homeroom teacher punished misbehavior by making students drink a whole big bottle of vanilla extract.  Cruel, but usually quieted them down.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Back in grade school my homeroom teacher punished misbehavior by making students drink a whole big bottle of vanilla extract.  Cruel, but usually quieted them down.


If this isn't a joke, you may be unaware that vanilla extract is usually about 35% ethanol, just slightly weaker than vodka.

The teacher "punished" by making the kid do a shooter.
 
