(Some Guy)   Some guy explores an abandoned resort hotel and photographs every room   (tomslatin.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 6:05 PM



phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

I see they were still getting trump speeches until a while ago.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's a geocache there.  I bet there is.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'aaawwww, urban exploration.  I see the pics are from 2011, when the fad was pretty much over.  One of my first Fark avatars was from one of my urban exploration outtings in 2004.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, goodness.  I just declared myself to be an Urban Exploration Hipster.  Apologies.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Offacue and I had our honeymoon at this place 25 years ago.  This isn't my video.  It was a blast because it was so old and dilapidated when we were there.  We made the best of it because we can just do that, well that and boinking a lot.
Abandoned Pocono Resort : The Summit
Youtube LIaHfhM2jiE
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this still a thing?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I really hoped that when I zoomed in, the book would be "Handbook For the Recently Deceased."
 
tomslatin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Is this still a thing?


Yes!  Ever heard of Seph Lawless?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So many murder scenes...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tomslatin: Big_Doofus: Is this still a thing?

Yes!  Ever heard of Seph Lawless?


Ive heard of Lucy Lawless
 
blondambition
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is a lot of cool furniture in there that could be restored and given away. Where is this place, subby?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report