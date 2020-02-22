 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   CDC worries Americans will be too stupid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus   (usatoday.com) divider line
79
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1348 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Evolution. It works, biatch!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool. For once the USA ranks with All the Usual Suspects. Good work despite being governed by a Third World Dictator and having worse health care than most middle income and some poor countries.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And.....well, they're right.

/work in health care
//in a hospital
///never surprised by the stupidity I see
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.


And there is a lot to say about how true this is.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: MattytheMouse: A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.

And there is a lot to say about how true this is.


The dead could be rising and attacking the living, and somebody at some Amazon warehouse would still be like "I don't care if you had to kill your sister this morning! You're falling short on your quotas! Now cover up that bite mark and get back down on the floor!"
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think of how many of your fellow Americans have said something like "I don't get the flu shot because I never get the flu."

So dumb.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, bye
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, we're prepared alright, up until it comes time to get a vaccine, and then a whole lot of folks are going to enter the Darwin Award Sweepstakes Challenge...
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, I know not reading the farking article is a Fatk pasttime, but really nothing in the articles indicates that the US is less prepared for a pandemic than any other country. Yes, there's a lot wrong with our country but this ain't one of them. Yes, we have some stupid people, but so does Britain, Japan, Germany etc. This is a dangerous enough situation without spreading misleading information.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: basemetal: MattytheMouse: A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.

And there is a lot to say about how true this is.

The dead could be rising and attacking the living, and somebody at some Amazon warehouse would still be like "I don't care if you had to kill your sister this morning! You're falling short on your quotas! Now cover up that bite mark and get back down on the floor!"


Retail-just another name for H@ll.

hubiestubert: Oh, we're prepared alright, up until it comes time to get a vaccine, and then a whole lot of folks are going to enter the Darwin Award Sweepstakes Challenge...


I hope the anti-vaxxer parents will get COVID first. Yeah, cruel, but for Fark's sake, they actually believe life saving vaccines for their kids are wrong. Why breed? Like, really, why have children with that Farked mind set?

Oh, I also worked in health care, and lemme tells you-one place told me "You have used up your sick days",  "Uh-so it's ok to come in sick?" "No. But you can't get sick". Huh. "I have a doctor's note". "No, we don't like it". Which my very nice doctor was very surprised by this, until I told him who I worked for. The hospital has a lousy rep in Philly.
Yeah, I'm not so sure the US of A is exactly on top of some of it's priorities for their health care workers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.


That's not what it said, dear.
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water?  You mean like from the toilet?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to peak just before November 3rd and we'll have to implement travel restrictions. Oops.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.


Global Health Security Index

Fark user imageView Full Size


And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Korea, Japan, and Iran are bad news... The first two because of population density and pubic transport. The latter because, uh, Iran. If they're already saying it's likely all over the country,, that's farked
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.


Ironically at least one list I saw had us at number 1. The results of strong public health research for now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many do you think will stay at home if they're sick? How many can even afford to?

That's the key. If you feel sick you must isolate, and Americans don't do that. Partly from desperation, partly from upbringing, and most because "I'm from 'Merica you can't tell me what to do!"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well it could prevent the spread of Americans
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC is gonna be busier than a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is all the proof you need to tell you that we're all gonna die
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be like the prep you do for STDs when the GOP Convention is in town.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a youthful and immortal vampire, I'll laugh in the face of this plague. I just need to crack open a bunch of bats and feast on their blood until I find the Dracula.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was out looking for a new pair of sneakers today.  There were two families with multiple kids in the store, apparently trying to do the same task.  Between the coughing, snorting, and running their hands over everything, that one store was probably turned into one giant Petri dish.

When I finally escaped, the hand sanitizer l keep for my kids got a workout on me.  Now, I'm going to ingest a large quantity of alcohol to reinforce the layer on my hands.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.


Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.


1. What you said.
2. They cannot afford the healthcare, live in areas with no easy to reach access to healthcare.
3. Americans are generally too entitled to wear masks as a courtesy to others.
4. Most people do not follow proper sneeze/cough etiquette, wash their hands properly, or both.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.

Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.


And what quote from the article supports this claim?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.

Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.


I am detecting a Goalpost-moving Front entering the conversation from the north. Be warned.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the distinction:

China has a higher IQ population but lousy sanitation and hospitals.

The U.S. has great sanitation and wonderful hospitals but do we have the brains to cover our mouths when we cough?

I'd bet no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.

Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.

I am detecting a Goalpost-moving Front entering the conversation from the north. Be warned.


Not only that, I dob't even know which set of goalposts to aim ar.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Here's the distinction:

China has a higher IQ population but lousy sanitation and hospitals.

The U.S. has great sanitation and wonderful hospitals but do we have the brains to cover our mouths when we cough?

I'd bet no.

[Fark user image image 850x780]


No. The Chinese are not more intelligent than the Americans. That's absurd.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Smoking GNU: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.

Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.

I am detecting a Goalpost-moving Front entering the conversation from the north. Be warned.

Not only that, I dob't even know which set of goalposts to aim ar.


I meant you by that, btw.
 
vinn01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are prepared: "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face." - Mike Tyson

/it's going to hit America hardest in the fall and be in addition to the seasonal flu
//it's going to be ugly
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: AliceBToklasLives: Smoking GNU: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Gyrfalcon: AliceBToklasLives: Fortunately, TFA is at odds with subby's headline. The US is on the most prepared countries list, the standards for which were met by only a dozen or so countries.

That's not what it said, dear.

Global Health Security Index

[Fark user image image 425x733]

And, again, quote one statement in the article that says we are less prepared than any other country.

Dude, it says we're PREPARED. The headline says Americans are too STUPID to use those measures.

You can have a jack, a spare, a puncture repair kit, and a can of fixaflat; but that won't stop you from ruining all your tires driving in past the WARNING SEVERE TIRE DAMAGE sign you were too dumb to read.

I am detecting a Goalpost-moving Front entering the conversation from the north. Be warned.

Not only that, I dob't even know which set of goalposts to aim ar.

I meant you by that, btw.


Ah. Then I may have hit an own goal. Apologies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country is ready but the people aren't.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: They are.
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We also have a culture that forces or at the very least encourages people to work when sick. The last kitchen job I had I was told to come in on the second day of the flu because I was no longer puking since we were short staffed. I was told if I didn't I could look for a new job, this is pretty common and a great way to spread disease.
 
wantingout
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
with good reason
 
valenumr
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Hachitori: Here's the distinction:

China has a higher IQ population but lousy sanitation and hospitals.

The U.S. has great sanitation and wonderful hospitals but do we have the brains to cover our mouths when we cough?

I'd bet no.

[Fark user image image 850x780]

No. The Chinese are not more intelligent than the Americans. That's absurd.


I've met a lot of people who are book smart, but not really capable of solid decision making or adapting knowledge to novel situations. I think part of what you're saying is exaggerated in China due to cultural issues, but smart and capable as well as dumb and useless doesn't discriminate like you.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
AliceBToklasLives:
And what quote from the article supports this claim?

not sure if serious so...
Headline is likely based on personal observations and number of times the Dumbass and Facepalm tags come out.  And there's the attempt at humor (failed or not is subjective).
That said, our chances of survival due to good decision making could go up if we take another preventive measure.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh yay, another way for this timeline to suck even more.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You just shut down everything on Madagascar.  Every American knows that
 
Znuh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keep telling yourself we're prepared.

"In 2018, the Trump administration fired the government's entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure."

So, we've got that going for us. Most Americans think Potatoes are the devil's lettuce, and that if they get sick, all they need to do is change their reality by thinking it won't affect them.

I also don't put it past this administration with its Fundie bastards intentionally letting a pandemic get going, because Gawd and Jesus and the End Times are what they jizz over.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Artist: MattytheMouse: basemetal: MattytheMouse: A pandemic will hit America like a ton of bricks because Americans cannot afford to miss a day of work.

And there is a lot to say about how true this is.

The dead could be rising and attacking the living, and somebody at some Amazon warehouse would still be like "I don't care if you had to kill your sister this morning! You're falling short on your quotas! Now cover up that bite mark and get back down on the floor!"

Retail-just another name for H@ll.

hubiestubert: Oh, we're prepared alright, up until it comes time to get a vaccine, and then a whole lot of folks are going to enter the Darwin Award Sweepstakes Challenge...

I hope the anti-vaxxer parents will get COVID first. Yeah, cruel, but for Fark's sake, they actually believe life saving vaccines for their kids are wrong. Why breed? Like, really, why have children with that Farked mind set?

Oh, I also worked in health care, and lemme tells you-one place told me "You have used up your sick days",  "Uh-so it's ok to come in sick?" "No. But you can't get sick". Huh. "I have a doctor's note". "No, we don't like it". Which my very nice doctor was very surprised by this, until I told him who I worked for. The hospital has a lousy rep in Philly.
Yeah, I'm not so sure the US of A is exactly on top of some of it's priorities for their health care workers.


I cant finish watching the Netflix series Pandemic because of the anti vaxxers.  It literally hurts my brain to listen to them.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Proof

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, then, it's a good thing I live only a block from a funeral home.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Hachitori: Here's the distinction:

China has a higher IQ population but lousy sanitation and hospitals.

The U.S. has great sanitation and wonderful hospitals but do we have the brains to cover our mouths when we cough?

I'd bet no.

[Fark user image image 850x780]

No. The Chinese are not more intelligent than the Americans. That's absurd.


What do you mean that's absurd?  That's true

https://www.worlddata.info/iq-by-coun​t​ry.php

In a list of IQ by country China comes in at # 6 on the ranking with an Average Score of 104.  In contrast, the United States comes in at # 27 witch an Average Score of 98.

And don't be accusing me of being racist for publishing a list by country.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report