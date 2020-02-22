 Skip to content
(Times Live South Africa)   For future store decorations, please don't decorate a mannequin with "black face" and then place it next to a hut with African kitchenware. Some people have a problem with that   (timeslive.co.za) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice touch leaving everything on the floor like that.  luckily, there are no customers walking around
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm outraged.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's less "blackface" than Donald Trump's spray tan. Sometimes people are just a little too sensitive?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Africa is a pretty big place.

What is African "kitchen-ware?" A machete? AK-47? Sous vide machine? Hippo grinder?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Africa is a pretty big place.

What is African "kitchen-ware?" A machete? AK-47? Sous vide machine? Hippo grinder?


"Hippo Grinder" is my new plus-size hookup app.

/I almost felt bad writing that. Almost.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How. How are there people that still think this is a good idea?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's less "blackface" than Donald Trump's spray tan. Sometimes people are just a little too sensitive?


It's not quite blackface but it's not, uh, normal. Whatever it is it looks like a very bad idea
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the solution to "We don't have any African American Mannequins" is a trip to home depot, things are going to go wrong....
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's just what she uses in her menstration hut...no ethnic intent.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My ex's friend was somewhat new to makeup and bought African toned foundation, wore it without realizing.

Accidental blackface is kind of funny it turns out.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh come on, it's a doll, whatever colour they are is artificial or "fake" by definition.

*clicks link*

Oh. Okay, wow, that is bad.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: ecmoRandomNumbers: Africa is a pretty big place.

What is African "kitchen-ware?" A machete? AK-47? Sous vide machine? Hippo grinder?

"Hippo Grinder" is my new plus-size hookup app.

/I almost felt bad writing that. Almost.


you shouldn't:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just a white, South African with a really shiatty tan?

(sigh) Yeah, this is just stupid.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: ecmoRandomNumbers: Africa is a pretty big place.

What is African "kitchen-ware?" A machete? AK-47? Sous vide machine? Hippo grinder?

"Hippo Grinder" is my new plus-size hookup app.

/I almost felt bad writing that. Almost.


Don't feel bad, I'm going to be snickering about that all day.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh my god, that's the best thing ever. What did they do, take a magic marker, scribble over the face, and call it good? And who drew on the Barbie eyes? That is just six feet of retail fail.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: How. How are there people that still think this is a good idea?


The person who did it, didn't get caught, and the intention was to make the store employees look bad and/or upset people.
Looks like it was a good idea that worked flawlessly.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?
Should I NOT have done that?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jan Opperman, manager of Dis-Chem's Killarney branch, claimed the display was put together by an unnamed staff member at the directive of head office.
"Every year we have different ones [themes for campaigns] sent to us from head office," said Opperman. "We all do it differently."
When asked who gave the go-ahead for the display to be erected, Opperman hung up. He refused to take further calls from our journalist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If a white sales clerk did this, it's bad. If a black sales clerk did it, it's good.

Heroic even.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: MattytheMouse: How. How are there people that still think this is a good idea?

The person who did it, didn't get caught, and the intention was to make the store employees look bad and/or upset people.
Looks like it was a good idea that worked flawlessly.


In that case, I'd say it's a bad idea that worked out well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you come across this and the first thing that comes to mind is black face, you spend too much time looking to be outraged.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually to my trained eye it looks like a Picasso.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the blackface is the color of white people, it's probably not blackface.

Honestly, it looks like they replaced the head with one that had been painted.  Badly.  During arts and crafts hour at a retirement home.
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's Trump face, not black face
 
Uranus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hahahaha!!!

And Killarney Mall is where the better-off Jo'burgers hang out and act snooty, and are sanctimonious as all f*ck about how inclusive they are!

/ funnier if you're a South African from Johannesburg
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like shiat, and not anything else.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Jan Opperman, manager of Dis-Chem's Killarney branch, claimed the display was put together by an unnamed staff member at the directive of head office.
"Every year we have different ones [themes for campaigns] sent to us from head office," said Opperman. "We all do it differently."
When asked who gave the go-ahead for the display to be erected, Opperman hung up. He refused to take further calls from our journalist.

[Fark user image 500x278]



Come on that's total crap. Everyone has a name.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 750x453]
If you come across this and the first thing that comes to mind is black face, you spend too much time looking to be outraged.


No kidding.  I figured I was looking at the wrong picture at first.

Cormee: That's Trump face, not black face


I hate to say it but that was exactly what I thought.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Be best.
 
blondambition
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: If the blackface is the color of white people, it's probably not blackface.

Honestly, it looks like they replaced the head with one that had been painted.  Badly.  During arts and crafts hour at a retirement home.


Retirement Center For The Blind.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's with the neck on the woman on the right?

dischem.co.zaView Full Size


They going for a Ndebele style or something

/or is it a steampunk thing?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well it's nice to know that the lady who fixed that famous Jesus painting is still finding work.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
