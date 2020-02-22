 Skip to content
Two words: Beer yoga
fumangie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't it be "Yoga Beer"?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I enjoy the burp position, myself
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Down Dog is the last position I want to be in while drinking.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fumangie: Shouldn't it be "Yoga Beer"?


I hate you.

Not sure what I was going to post, but you went and farked up everything I was coming in with.

Fnck You.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Booboo's name really Booboo, or is that a nickname?  I mean, no one really NAMES their kid Booboo, right?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
beer farts, spandex and sweat.
sounds great...
 
CluelessMoron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time to combine all these yogas:

Hot naked beer goat yoga.
 
