(Snopes)   Bees are being deceptively used to mischaracterize consumer products, torture Nic Cage in neo-pagan rituals, and achieve rare bee-headline trifecta   (snopes.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asbestos is bee-friendly!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bees and spiders are the only bugs I won't kill. They are the ones I fear the revenge of most.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a buzz
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bees did WTC
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
so many ads on that page
 
Max Awesome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bee trifecta!!

Disappointed that no one else caught this before me.

What's my prize?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 220x220]


Gardammit!!!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Bee trifecta!!

Disappointed that no one else caught this before me.

What's my prize?


We still need one more bee thread
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no we don't. I'm blind
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Put a bee on it 🐝
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Invasion of the Bee Girls Official Trailer
Youtube yUI2juFlMVM
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trifecta? Pfft. This has been like the fifth bee story on Fark this week.

/ And here I bet on the A-Team.
// Always choose C.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yUI2juFl​MVM]


That was one lousy B-movie. It wasn't even good enough to be bad.

But for really dull, you should see "Orgy of the Dead" by Ed Woods. It was just before he turned to pure porn to fund his angora sweater addiction. He made the best of Bad Movies, he made the worst of Bad Movies.

Ain't I the Dickens?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: so many ads on that page


Green news is all about the advertising. She's saving the world by going shopping, he's buying a golf green way to Heaven. I have given up hope for tiny houses also. It's just a trap so rich people can live larger while the poors and working people are put into smaller and smaller boxes until they can be shipped to the Third World by UPS.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reported for terrorism. I don't want to see another bee heading.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

