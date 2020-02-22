 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man convinces people from all over the country to FedEx tens of thousands of dollars in cash to his motel room to get a virus off their computers   (tampabay.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting people to send money to actually accomplish nothing is a standard practice of minsters and trumpers and fall to see what the crime was in the article. Didn't a trump ad entitle people to magic water or cream?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah right, like Florida Man in a motel room is going to help *stop* the spread of a virus
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: and fall to see what the crime was in the article.


They weren't white
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The package was addressed to Dontavius Oakley

Don't A Virus, is that you?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Getting people to send money to actually accomplish nothing is a standard practice of minsters and trumpers and fall to see what the crime was in the article. Didn't a trump ad entitle people to magic water or cream?


go get a coffee. you're a hot mess.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Getting people to send money to actually accomplish nothing is a standard practice of minsters and trumpers and fall to see what the crime was in the article. Didn't a trump ad entitle people to magic water or cream?


No, that was a Clinton ad.  And since she was white, she got away with it along with all of those murders.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why it is good that my father-in-law lives with us, when he was on his own I was always worried he would fall victim to a scam
 
skinink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YOUR PHONR/COMPUTER/TABLET IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS! FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, PLEASE SEND ME HEINEKEN, BITCOIN, OR ALISON BRIE.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Phht, you can't get a virus off your computer. Human dna and computer programing are not compatible.
(Or some medical terminology)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skinink: YOUR PHONR/COMPUTER/TABLET IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS! FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, PLEASE SEND ME HEINEKEN, BITCOIN, OR ALISON BRIE.


HANDS OFF MY HEINEKEN!!!
 
ar393
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Phht, you can't get a virus off your computer. Human dna and computer programing are not compatible.
(Or some medical terminology)


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this isn't prince dontavius oakley, exiled successor to the kenyan throne, is it? his royal highness has yet to return my laptop, and it's almost 3 years since i sent it to him for virus removal.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lol. I'm behind seven Geek Squad optimizations!
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's why I'm on my mom's account. I convinced her to NEVER send money to anyone without my say-so, other than legitimate bills. She's a prime target for scammers, lonesome so she'll talk to anybody on the phone & she hates to be rude so she won't just hang up on them.
"But they seemed so nice on the phone"
"Mom, they're trying to steal your money, that's not nice"
"Well, if you say so"
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you are really stupid enough to send money for something like this, then you deserve to be scammed.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free market at work, suck it up if you don't agree.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess if the guy was named Peter Popoff (and white) and selling miracle water combined with being a trump supporter and donor he would have been appointed to be the next acting DNI.
 
almejita
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frantic Freddie: That's why I'm on my mom's account. I convinced her to NEVER send money to anyone without my say-so, other than legitimate bills. She's a prime target for scammers, lonesome so she'll talk to anybody on the phone & she hates to be rude so she won't just hang up on them.
"But they seemed so nice on the phone"
"Mom, they're trying to steal your money, that's not nice"
"Well, if you say so"


[Your Mom Joke] goes here.

Gotta smoke a bowl before I can come up with any good 'Your Mom' stuff...I'll be back.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ar393: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Phht, you can't get a virus off your computer. Human dna and computer programing are not compatible.
(Or some medical terminology)

[i.imgur.com image 718x952]


OOPSY
Guess I should quit farking my disc-drive huh?

Maybe this computer connected world shait has gone too far.
My bank just sent me the third new debit card in about as many years, 'cause of security breaches.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Be funny AF if all of those packages got "porch pirate"d 30 seconds after they were delivered.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"These suspects were taking advantage of one of our most vulnerable populations,"

Windows users?
 
Report