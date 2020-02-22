 Skip to content
(BBC) Botch the national anthem, go to jail
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How soon before this happens to Rosanne?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enrico Palazzo better start taking notice
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


TBH our anthem sucks and I think they know it so they are trying to liven it up just a little to make it suck even less
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about Chaka Khan.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


It used to be a drinking song. You'll get over it.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


But how would you now how soulful they are then.

Crazy talk... plain and simple.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if she was mocking it, but she should go to jail for dragging that out for 3:40.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josipa Lisac pjeva himnu na inauguraciji Zorana Milanovića
Youtube anTakjn59bk


I think this is the performance in question. I don't know a word of Croatian, nor do I know what their anthem is supposed to sound like. It sounded pretty but not remarkable to me. If there were any "mocking articulations and tonalities", I could not detect them.

It certainly wasn't a Roseanne-like performance.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some places that gets you, and your family, a 7.62 mm sentence.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: In some places that gets you, and your family, a 7.62 mm sentence.


Pfft....That isn't far to go at all!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


Bleeding Gum Murphy Sings The National Anthem - The Simpsons
Youtube jD6l4IPYQ4U
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she didn't "botch" it so much as sing it to an alternative arrangement that some asshole didn't like.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.


Go f*ck yourself.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/anTakjn5​9bk]

I think this is the performance in question. I don't know a word of Croatian, nor do I know what their anthem is supposed to sound like. It sounded pretty but not remarkable to me. If there were any "mocking articulations and tonalities", I could not detect them.

It certainly wasn't a Roseanne-like performance.


I looked up more of her singing on Youtube.  That's just what she sounds like.  It's like hiring some guy to play the national anthem on a slide whistle and then getting mad that is sounds like cartoon sound effects.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't mean to imply that this lady sounds like cartoon sound effects when I wrote that last post.  However, upon some reflection, she sounds like cartoon sound effects.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to get over their special song, sports team, decorated rectangular cloth, and their imaginary friend.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the price tag hanging off her right ear or was that her credentials and she's trying to be edgy?  Anyway, if they start putting all the attention-whores in jail, the streets will be deserted and that would be fine with me.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.


In fairness, having the national anthem played/performed at the inauguration of a new president makes a lot of sense, jingoistic BS or not.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to tell if she intentionally screwed the pooch on that one unless we have something with which to compare it.

Croatia National Anthem with music, vocal and lyrics Croatian w/English Translation
Youtube zejNPVrjRTg
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But in a criminal complaint, Bosko Zupanovic..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, important note:  she's not (as of yet) arrested for this "Crime".  This is just some two-bit local lawyer petitioning for the government to charge her with it.  There's no indication anyone with power is listening to him.
 
fwaaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.


I agree with this 100%.  Just get rid of them in all sporting events too please.  Either do that or mix it up a little, have a new national anthem every game.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: Also, important note:  she's not (as of yet) arrested for this "Crime".  This is just some two-bit local lawyer petitioning for the government to charge her with it.  There's no indication anyone with power is listening to him.


Probably because anyone in politics with half a brain is aware of the Streisand Effect and would much rather let the whole thing pass than to continue to attract attention to exactly what the singer was trying to draw attention to in the first place.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When dragons belch and hippos flee
My thoughts, Ankh-Morpork, are of thee
Let others boast of martial dash
For we have boldly fought with cash
We own all your helmets, we own all your shoes
We own all your generals - touch us and you'll lose.
Morporkia! Morporkia!
Morporkia owns the day!
We can rule you wholesale
Touch us and you'll pay.
We bankrupt all invaders, we sell them souvenirs
We ner ner ner ner ner, hner ner hner by the ears
Er hner we ner ner ner ner ner
Ner ner her ner ner ner hner the ner
Er ner ner hner ner, nher hner ner ner (etc.)
Ner hner ner, your gleaming swords
We mortgaged to the hilt
Morporkia! Morporkia!
Hner ner ner ner ner ner
We can rule you wholesale
Credit where it's due."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NEDM: Also, important note:  she's not (as of yet) arrested for this "Crime".  This is just some two-bit local lawyer petitioning for the government to charge her with it.  There's no indication anyone with power is listening to him.


How does Croatia's criminal system work? Article says he filed actual criminal charges against her.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


This, this, this.  I actually like the tune, it isn't that hard to sing, really it isn't...but hate the vocal gymnastics.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And in the US, We have a president who probably doesn't even know the words.
Or care.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.


Mel Torme shibby dibby dibbity dib dib disagrees.
SCTV Sign Off Mel Torme
Youtube bYUrc2gapf0
 
hubris73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NATIONALISM-IS-WEIRD
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.


As I just said, it is quite possible to sing (I just did) and as for national events, it is talking about the Battle of Baltimore, which if the US had lost, well we might be a bit more concerned about what Harry and Meghan are up to.   I know the War of 1812 isn't that well understood by most Americans, but it was kind of a big deal.   I swear, kids are taught about 1776, etc.   The teacher kind of mentions the War of 1812 "This thing happened, oh look1 It's the Civil War!".
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: NEDM: Also, important note:  she's not (as of yet) arrested for this "Crime".  This is just some two-bit local lawyer petitioning for the government to charge her with it.  There's no indication anyone with power is listening to him.

How does Croatia's criminal system work? Article says he filed actual criminal charges against her.


I think it's just a nuance of language. TFA says she's "facing charges" but that the lawyer simply filed a 'complaint'.  A complaint, I assume, means jack shiat as long as it remains only a complaint. I'm guessing you can file a criminal complaint with the authorities who I guess are then obligated to look into it and if they agree, then the authorities can file actual charges. That would be a completely different matter.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As for difficult national anthems, I confess that I fall into singing "Oh Tannenbaum" every time I hear "Oh Canada"..   I am embarrassed by that.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: People need to get over their special song, sports team, decorated rectangular cloth, and their imaginary friend.


STAND FOR THE DECORATED RECTANGULAR FLAG! KNEEL FOR THE ORTHOGONALLY POSITIONED LINES!

ONLY TRUE PATRIOTS WILL REPOST THIS!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: As for difficult national anthems, I confess that I fall into singing "Oh Tannenbaum" every time I hear "Oh Canada"..   I am embarrassed by that.


How would that go?

Oh, Tannenbaum... our home and native tree!
True evergreen love, shed your cones for me!
God save this plant,
glorious and free!
Oh Tannenbaum please shed your cones for me!
Oh Tannenbaum please shed your cones... for.... me!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: KangTheMad: NEDM: Also, important note:  she's not (as of yet) arrested for this "Crime".  This is just some two-bit local lawyer petitioning for the government to charge her with it.  There's no indication anyone with power is listening to him.

How does Croatia's criminal system work? Article says he filed actual criminal charges against her.

I think it's just a nuance of language. TFA says she's "facing charges" but that the lawyer simply filed a 'complaint'.  A complaint, I assume, means jack shiat as long as it remains only a complaint. I'm guessing you can file a criminal complaint with the authorities who I guess are then obligated to look into it and if they agree, then the authorities can file actual charges. That would be a completely different matter.


A complaint is the initiation of a formal lawsuit and demands the defendant reply and participate or face summary judgement against them.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.

As I just said, it is quite possible to sing (I just did) and as for national events, it is talking about the Battle of Baltimore, which if the US had lost, well we might be a bit more concerned about what Harry and Meghan are up to.   I know the War of 1812 isn't that well understood by most Americans, but it was kind of a big deal.   I swear, kids are taught about 1776, etc.   The teacher kind of mentions the War of 1812 "This thing happened, oh look1 It's the Civil War!".


I'm sorry, but what? Britain gave zero f*cks about taking back the colonies. We started the War of 1812 to stop Britain from pressing American sailors into service against Napoleon. Once Napoleon was defeated there was no real point to the War of 1812 and it was unpopular among the general population.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You all should be ashamed.  I just can't bring myself to mock what's clearly a very sweet older woman having a severe stroke.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In other news, President Milanovic has decided to go President Milosevic.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jimi Hendrix The Star Spangled Banner American Anthem Live at Woodstock 1969
Youtube TKAwPA14Ni4
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TKAwPA14​Ni4]


Jimi Hendrix on Performing The National Anthem at Woodstock | The Dick Cavett Show
Youtube VGf9PTYyJ4A
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Croatia is greatest country in the world
All other countries are run by little girls
Croatia is number one exporter of potassium
All other countries have inferior potassium
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.

As I just said, it is quite possible to sing (I just did) and as for national events, it is talking about the Battle of Baltimore, which if the US had lost, well we might be a bit more concerned about what Harry and Meghan are up to.   I know the War of 1812 isn't that well understood by most Americans, but it was kind of a big deal.   I swear, kids are taught about 1776, etc.   The teacher kind of mentions the War of 1812 "This thing happened, oh look1 It's the Civil War!".

I'm sorry, but what? Britain gave zero f*cks about taking back the colonies. We started the War of 1812 to stop Britain from pressing American sailors into service against Napoleon. Once Napoleon was defeated there was no real point to the War of 1812 and it was unpopular among the general population.


Well - that, and we decided to take advantage of France and England being at odds (as usual) to try and expand a bit and take some of Canada, with an eye to an eventual pan-American empire.  The idea had been around for a while.  Anyway, the Canadians didn't take kindly to it, and neither did England.  We were getting our asses handed to us when they decided it wasn't worth the trouble.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd back that here.  Deliver it the way its written, without every farking scoop, suspension and curlicue you can find room for (or worse, make room for).  Drives me crazy.  Sing the f*cking song.  It's an anthem, not a soulful jazz-gospel pean to your vocal dexterity.

It's jingoistic BS that is impossible to sing and should have absolutely nothing to do with domestic events of any sort, FFS.

As I just said, it is quite possible to sing (I just did) and as for national events, it is talking about the Battle of Baltimore, which if the US had lost, well we might be a bit more concerned about what Harry and Meghan are up to.   I know the War of 1812 isn't that well understood by most Americans, but it was kind of a big deal.   I swear, kids are taught about 1776, etc.   The teacher kind of mentions the War of 1812 "This thing happened, oh look1 It's the Civil War!".

I'm sorry, but what? Britain gave zero f*cks about taking back the colonies. We started the War of 1812 to stop Britain from pressing American sailors into service against Napoleon. Once Napoleon was defeated there was no real point to the War of 1812 and it was unpopular among the general population.


To an extant I agree, however  who knows really how far the Brits would have re-entered American government if they has won the war decisively. However the specific Battle of Baltimore was important for the US.  The British had just burned down the White House.  Losing Baltimore on top of that would have been a huge defeat.

Also....the Battle of Baltimore happened after Napoleon's defeat, and as the British were no longer occupied him, they turned their attention more strongly towards the US and our own bellicosity towards Canada and the west where the Brits were supporting the Indians (not out of altruism I know).   Tecumseh was already dead by this time, but meh...never mind.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remeber the royal anthem of the kilted yaksmen!

Our country reeks of trees
Our taks are really large
And they smell like rotting beef
Carcasses...
And we have to clean-up
After them
And our saddle sores are
The best
We proudly wear women's
Clothing
And searing sand blows up
Our skirts
Ren & Stimpy: And buzzards
They soar overhead
And poisonous snakes devour
Us whole
Our bones will bleach in
The sun
Stimpy: That's it
Ren & Stimpy: And we will
Probably go to ****
And that is our great reward
For being the - uh - roy-yal
Canadian kilted yaksmen
Stimpy: Come on everybody
Our country reeks of trees
Our yaks are really large
And they smell like rotting
Beef carcasses
And we have to clean-up
After them
And our saddle sores are
The best
We proudly wear women's
Clothing
And searing blows up
Our skirts
And buzzards, they soar
Overhead
And poisonous snakes devour
Us whole
Our bones will bleach in the sun
And we will probably go to ****
And that is our great reward
For being the - uh - roy-yal
Canadian kilted yaksmen
 
evilsofa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Dewey Fidalgo: As for difficult national anthems, I confess that I fall into singing "Oh Tannenbaum" every time I hear "Oh Canada"..   I am embarrassed by that.

How would that go?

Oh, Tannenbaum... our home and native tree!
True evergreen love, shed your cones for me!
God save this plant,
glorious and free!
Oh Tannenbaum please shed your cones for me!
Oh Tannenbaum please shed your cones... for.... me!


Oh, Tannenbaum.. our home and native bushia
true herbalist love, shed your buds of kush!
God save this plant,
Glorious and lush!
Oh Tannenbaum please shed your buds of kush!
Oh Tannenbaum please she your buds... of... kush!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Royal Canadian Kilted Yaksmen
Youtube _7hVjZHp6YQ
 
DethZero
‘’ now  
No reference for Borat's Kazakhstan anthem?  Shame on you all!

Kazakhstan National Anthem "movie Borat"
Youtube Gha3TGmoOBQ
 
