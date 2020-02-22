 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Good news beer drinking men: drinking beer daily will prolong your life ...as long as you quit to doing all the other stupid sh*t you do while drinking it   (thesun.ie) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even blokes who consumed three nips of whisky or two pints daily

Damn, I just drink vodka but even I don't drink two pints of it a day. Well sometimes.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filled out a questionnaire today. It asked about drinking and followed up with "if yes, for how long?"

I said "until bedtime."
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Until the next study comes out.....
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, subby, but I'm still coming over to see your mom tonight
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myself, I quit drinking. About 9 pm last night.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with all of these studies is they're about drinking in moderation. When you drink a week's allowance in one night, it doesn't really work the same way. (Especially if you do it again the next night.)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but those'll be the back-end years after a life of alcohol. Not sure if enjoying all those extra years of medical intervention are worth it.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Even blokes who consumed three nips of whisky or two pints daily

Damn, I just drink vodka but even I don't drink two pints of it a day. Well sometimes.


Two pints daily is good for you? How about 8 pints daily? Four times as good?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is more of a medical study pendulum (or pinata) than booze.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New study says that whiskey drinking men still don't have any viable excuses for drinking whiskey every day.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Nice try, subby, but I'm still coming over to see your mom tonight


So...a second opportunity for having "three nips"?
/one-in-the-back-for-dancing
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Left Leg: Myself, I quit drinking. About 9 pm last night.


Me too! But then I started again when I came back from the bathroom.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Have they looked into why the people that don't drink don't drink? Because some of the religions that tell you not to drink are probably bad for your health.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Watch this......
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not doing stupid things while drunk?

Then what's the point of drinking?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Watch this......


Aren't you supposed to ask me to hold your beer first?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Mr. Shabooboo: Watch this......

Aren't you supposed to ask me to hold your beer first?


I finished it first....
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have had 2 psychological evaluations recently, both asking questions about my drug and alcohol habits,and both found it incredulous that I have limited myself to one drink a month as of late, don't smoke, and the hardest drug I use is CBD edibles to kill the pain of really bad migraines.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aaronx: Filled out a questionnaire today. It asked about drinking and followed up with "if yes, for how long?"

I said "until bedtime."


My doctor said said I should drink less in the evening.
I said ok, I'll start earlier
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nothing is more of a medical study pendulum (or pinata) than booze.


eggs. they like to flip flop on eggs a lot.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jekfark: Mugato: Even blokes who consumed three nips of whisky or two pints daily

Damn, I just drink vodka but even I don't drink two pints of it a day. Well sometimes.

Two pints daily is good for you? How about 8 pints daily? Four times as good?


I should be immortal.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So no more sitting on the couch crying.  Got it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Greatest danger comes when the words, "Hold my Beer" are used.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report