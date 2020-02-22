 Skip to content
(CNN)   TL;DR: Better hope your missing kid is cute   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and white
 
honk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the national coordination for amber alerts goes through the Justice Department?

Great. Can't they find an agency that's less corrupt to do it?
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and white


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
While cuteness (and race) may be a subconscious criteria for investigators, that's not what TFA was actually about, subby.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and white


The white girl in the article didn't get an Amber alert and was found dead 3 days later.
Thanks for playing though, race vulture.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and white


Odd, since they showed an example of a white child who didnt get an AMBER alert and a Latino child who did.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TFA offers no statistics to back up Subby's assertion, not does it make that assertion itself.  If only 166 Amber Alerts were issued nationwide in 2018, out of the many thousands of missing children cases, it wasn't based on demographics.

It seems like in order for an alert to be issued, they have to have a suspect, reasonably believe the child is alive and in danger, and enough recency or information to narrow down the search area to state level or less.  Most kidnapping cases probably don't have that.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Life Hack: If your child doesn't qualify for the AMBER alert, just say they are a missing plane and CNN will give you coverage for free.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live not far from a large community of retirees and I get more "Senior" Amber alerts than for kids.  I think they call em Silver alerts.............so
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.


I think that's a bit much. I'd be down for prosecuting them and putting them in jail for a long time though.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In fark's favorite state we constantly get silver alerts. Yes, that's an actual thing. Granpa finds the car keys and oopsie. Its almost always a grandpa car (80s or 90s American sedan) Why they don't just remove the old guy's vehicle from where he is living, I don't know.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.


I'd rather they be kept alive and their organs harvested and donated. eliminate the problem and people benefit.
 
jefferator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.


Thats called the Bronze Bull -  Look it up.  Very effective at getting the job done and as a deterrent for those witnessing it.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.

I think that's a bit much. I'd be down for prosecuting them and putting them in jail for a long time though.


One of those cases of gazing into the abyss so long you become the abyss.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jefferator: Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.

Thats called the Bronze Bull -  Look it up.  Very effective at getting the job done and as a deterrent for those witnessing it.


And very musical.
 
jefferator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry - Brazen Bull - see above.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and white



Well, no.  Even if you add White and Hispanic together, you get 52%; U.S. population is 60.7% White/White Hispanic.  Now, you may be referring to the perceived media bias where every white child that is reported on and makes it way to Fark gets the torrent of "oh of course they're white".  But that's your bias.

In short.  You're not helping.

https://amberalert.ojp.gov/statistics​

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes white people need to be more aware of implicit bias but subby is being mentally sloppy here

The article is quite clear: Amber alerts are tailored to a quite narrow  set of circumstances to prevent desensitization from overuse. Nowhere does TFA come even close to suggesting an implicit bias problem exists and is keeping alerts from getting issued.
 
jefferator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: And very musical.


Yes.......but its really up to the fire tender to keep it going low and slow in the early stages.  Need to drag it out a bit.....just like a good Brisket......Once done - fire her up for the musical show......

I have no problems with this for kiddie diddlers........and Im a liberal.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:  "From the more than 3,500 cases of missing children in [S. Carolina] last year, there was one AMBER Alert."

fuuuuuu....and at 5.15M that state is half the population of N. Carolina.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: cretinbob: and white


Well, no.  Even if you add White and Hispanic together, you get 52%; U.S. population is 60.7% White/White Hispanic.  Now, you may be referring to the perceived media bias where every white child that is reported on and makes it way to Fark gets the torrent of "oh of course they're white".  But that's your bias.

In short.  You're not helping.

https://amberalert.ojp.gov/statistics

[Fark user image image 601x661]


Don't you dare shatter my carefully cultivated world view.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: TheSwizz: cretinbob: and white


Well, no.  Even if you add White and Hispanic together, you get 52%; U.S. population is 60.7% White/White Hispanic.  Now, you may be referring to the perceived media bias where every white child that is reported on and makes it way to Fark gets the torrent of "oh of course they're white".  But that's your bias.

In short.  You're not helping.

https://amberalert.ojp.gov/statistics

[Fark user image image 601x661]

Don't you dare shatter my carefully cultivated world view.


With a single year's worth of data as proof of ... something.

/No world views were harmed with that (cherry-picked) pie chart
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The article is quite clear: Amber alerts are tailored to a quite narrow set of circumstances to prevent desensitization from overuse. Nowhere does TFA come even close to suggesting an implicit bias problem exists and is keeping alerts from getting issued.


Certainly better than the Ontario system, where for a while they were sending out Amber alerts all willy-nilly

... province wide, so you'd get it even if you were 500km away
... at 3 am
... at the maximum priority, which can't be blocked
... once in English, and hour later in French, and then a couple of hours later cancelling it

Probably had half the province either disabling alerts entirely (due to the maximum priority), or just immediately closing it once they read "Amber" at the top.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.


So you aren't really interested in the services of the Justice System..You want a Vengeance System?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: bobbyjoebobby: TheSwizz: cretinbob: and white


Well, no.  Even if you add White and Hispanic together, you get 52%; U.S. population is 60.7% White/White Hispanic.  Now, you may be referring to the perceived media bias where every white child that is reported on and makes it way to Fark gets the torrent of "oh of course they're white".  But that's your bias.

In short.  You're not helping.

https://amberalert.ojp.gov/statistics

[Fark user image image 601x661]

Don't you dare shatter my carefully cultivated world view.

With a single year's worth of data as proof of ... something.

/No world views were harmed with that (cherry-picked) pie chart


You're totally right.  If only I had sourced my source before I pasted my cherry picked (read: most recent) data.
 
lennavan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
when I did the math last week, it averages 12 notifications a day

I'm with subby.  I think we should get 12 notifications per day.  I'm totally going to be on the lookout for all 12.  Any process that narrows that number down any is clearly racist/sexist/etc.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: cretinbob: and white

Odd, since they showed an example of a white child who didnt get an AMBER alert and a Latino child who did.


You didn't think they chose their username ironically did you?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing a little photoshop cant fix
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.

I think that's a bit much. I'd be down for prosecuting them and putting them in jail for a long time though.


Yeah and that costs what $50k per year of prison. What about you kill the mofo and take the money it would have cost the system and give it to the parents. If you gonna spend the money, might as well give it to the victims instead of spending it on the murderer
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: cretinbob: and white

Odd, since they showed an example of a white child who didnt get an AMBER alert and a Latino child who did.


They did that to try and detract from the effectivenes of the overall statistical facts.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your kid is probably missing because s/he is cute.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1. Be attractive

2. Don't be unattractive.

3. Unfortunately, the abductors sometimes find you attractive.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Wolf892: I feel anyone who sexually abuses or kills a child needs to be put in a full body kiln and slowly roasted to death.
There are real monsters in this world and sometimes it seems like they are winning.

I'd rather they be kept alive and their organs harvested and donated. eliminate the problem and people benefit.


If they harvest the organs while they're still alive and awake while the harvesting is happening. That may send a message.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You're a buttmunch, Subby. And the Admin that greened this is a buttmunch too.
 
