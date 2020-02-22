 Skip to content
(Some Wicker Man)   Oh no, not the bees ... not the bees ... AHHHHHHHHH   (republicworld.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bee trifecta in buzz.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he's hording all the bees
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's good to know they were successfully relocated.  Yellow jackets/wasp/hornets = flamethrower
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: It's good to know they were successfully relocated.  Yellow jackets/wasp/hornets = flamethrower


They will probably get them genetically tested.  If they are not Africanized the hive is worth a lot of money...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: he's hording all the bees


Oh mind your own beeswax
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bumblebees are extinct in Canada?

Thats new.  Saw quite a few last year.

And yes, I know the difference between a honeybee and a bumblebee.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn4.littlethings.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Bumblebees are extinct in Canada?


No.  That particular genus is extinct in Canada.  That doesn't mean there are NO bees in Canada.

This specific kind of bees of the genus Bombus are becoming extinct and are no longer found in Canada.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bumblebees?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: GrogSmash: Bumblebees are extinct in Canada?

No.  That particular genus is extinct in Canada.  That doesn't mean there are NO bees in Canada.

This specific kind of bees of the genus Bombus are becoming extinct and are no longer found in Canada.


As I said, I know what a bumblebee is.

Not exactly uncommon around here.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

Wait, they were skinning the bees for sock materials?
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
