(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Enterprising Nevada high school students sell Juul pods and THC-laced food to middle schoolers with predictable results
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A good time was had by all?
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In before the party twisters.

This is no different than hs kids selling the following to middle schoolers:
Cigarettes
Alcohol
Various Drugs
Cough meds
Sudafed
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lightweight
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Parents need to keep a closer eye on their kids, and also, teach them about the dangers of drugs.  My mom wouldn't let me do acid till I was 14, and look how I turned out.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jairzinho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Um, for all of the above, there are federal agencies controlling and regulating the production, quality and safety of the product.
For pot-edibles, not so much.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Edibles like gummy bears? I imagine a middle schooler eating gummies by the dozen, as kids do, because they're stupid. Otherwise, how would you get that reaction?
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Edibles like gummy bears? I imagine a middle schooler eating gummies by the dozen, as kids do, because they're stupid. Otherwise, how would you get that reaction?


I wasn't there to be sure. But in most of these cases I read about the kid was just high. The parents were the people in distress. And of course the hospitals are happy to run up some bills when they bring the kids in.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Um, for all of the above, there are federal agencies controlling and regulating the production, quality and safety of the product.
For pot-edibles, not so much.


Fortunately, there's a potential solution for that.  If we legalize it, we can put some proper FDA regs in place to handle things like this.  Edibles will always be kind of a weird area, since strictly speaking it's a form of adulteration by its very nature, but I'm sure a solution could be found for that.
 
