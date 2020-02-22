 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   We did the Tide Pod challenge, the wall outlet challenge, now try the skull breaker challenge   (nj.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see... so we've moved from "do something incredibly stupid which might severely injure or kill you" to "do something incredibly stupid which might severely injure or kill an innocent person".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok can take the Get Down on Deez Nutz challenge.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like it would be hilarious, right up to the point where you are charged with assault.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nods in approval:

eurekalert.orgView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When does it become a dangerous national trend? After two people do it? Or three?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paging Dr Darwin, Dr Darwin to the Tik Tok lounge.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. If you're dumb enough to fall for crap like this, you'll either smarten up and learn not to trust anything on the internet, or become someone who always gets the extended warranty.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This isn't a challenge.
As mentioned above, this is assault. If I'm being 'generous' and not saying that I'd call it a prank.
But pranks aren't meant to send someone to ER with a dislocated shoulder or broken forearm or worse.

If I was a teen and someone did this to me, I'll be doing all sorts of creative 'pranks' to the parties involved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: When does it become a dangerous national trend? After two people do it? Or three?


When the media thinks it'll generate some clicks.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This sh** wouldn't be a "national trend" if idiots in the media stopped hyping it as problem. In reality, 4 morons on Youtube (Tiktok in the article, but effectively the same thing) saying "TRY THIS, KIDS AT HOME" is not a trend.

The 2016 killer clown nonsense and 2018 Tide Pod joke both bear it out. Stop passing crap off as news, mass media! If someone wrote a book about that, I might have a more concise way of phrasing it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is not a new thing. Only the filming is.

/ Had it done to me
// Once
/// Beat the shiat out the MF's afterward
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have you seen the latest?
It's the Challenge Challenge, where somebody gives a catchy "Challenge" name for something 3 or less (sometimes zero) people did, and say it's a trend sweeping social media and all the kids are doing it, so be scared OOGA BOOGA!
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is an extension of crappy prank videos where bullies victimize innocents who think it's just fun and games.

Not even funny.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least I believe a lot of kids would do this. My friends and I did dumber things.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: This sh** wouldn't be a "national trend" if idiots in the media stopped hyping it as problem. In reality, 4 morons on Youtube (Tiktok in the article, but effectively the same thing) saying "TRY THIS, KIDS AT HOME" is not a trend.

The 2016 killer clown nonsense and 2018 Tide Pod joke both bear it out. Stop passing crap off as news, mass media! If someone wrote a book about that, I might have a more concise way of phrasing it.


But how do I fill the gaps in my broadcast where I don't talk about how Trump is raping the country.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well at this point we just let the stupid cull itself out. The US Education system has not been producing many qualified parents for some time now.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People who think pranks are funny should be put to sleep.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IT'S JUST A PRANK, BRO!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine that you are a starving writer, living in a capitalist world, paid by the word.  What would you be willing to write about to put bread artisanal gluten-free tofu on the table?

http://byrslf.co/how-i-turned-prostit​u​tion-into-positivity-and-forever-chang​ed-my-life


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Watching videos of dumb kids injuring themselves doing dumb things is my fetish. I had hope the 'Sucking My Bloody Tampon' challenge would have lead to worldwide hospitalisations of duckfaced-selfie-taking girls, but alas that one came and went out with a whimper. Maybe the sticking Tide Pods up your asshole and trying to burst it with a stick challenge will catch on. Here's hoping.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: At least I believe a lot of kids would do this. My friends and I did dumber things.


Are you still a giant assbole?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: This sh** wouldn't be a "national trend" if idiots in the media stopped hyping it as problem. In reality, 4 morons on Youtube (Tiktok in the article, but effectively the same thing) saying "TRY THIS, KIDS AT HOME" is not a trend.

The 2016 killer clown nonsense and 2018 Tide Pod joke both bear it out. Stop passing crap off as news, mass media! If someone wrote a book about that, I might have a more concise way of phrasing it.

But how do I fill the gaps in my broadcast where I don't talk about how Trump is raping the country.


You brought him up, precious....
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so glad i grew up in the 70s.  Dares were limited to the collective imagination of the neighborhood kids.  dumbest thing i did was play a game where we shot a practice arrow in the air, screamed " hit me if you dare!", and then trid to get as close as you could to where the arrow landed without getting hit.  felt the feathers on my ear one time.  then we moved on to playing the " how far are you willing to walk out on the thin ice" game.  simpler times.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that the kind of thing the Impractical Jokers do? I know they aren't allowed to hurt anyone or mess with kids but without having seen the show it seems like that mentality.

I only know about it because the lead guy is on the Kevin Smith hangers on podcast I sometimes listen to, tellemstevedave.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What happened to wholesome challenges, like touching your toes and spelling 'run' ?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Is that the kind of thing the Impractical Jokers do? I know they aren't allowed to hurt anyone or mess with kids but without having seen the show it seems like that mentality.

I only know about it because the lead guy is on the Kevin Smith hangers on podcast I sometimes listen to, tellemstevedave.


Generally they're only embarrassing themselves rather than unsuspecting people.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: thurstonxhowell: At least I believe a lot of kids would do this. My friends and I did dumber things.

Are you still a giant assbole?


Uh, you know how much I hate being the grammar and correctness policeman, but the proper descriptor is notasshole.

It's Jackass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report