(Yahoo)   This just in: Cameras are everywhere. Film at 11   (yahoo.com) divider line
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always assumed drive-thrus had cameras.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? People were actually surprised about this?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, I just stumbled across this article due to an unrelated visit to Yahoo's website. It seems like it was written by a 15 year old for their language arts class, content and all.

Also, no kidding they're filming you....on the rare occasion I visit the Sbux up the street I can *SEE* the damn camera in the ordering kiosk. Anyone "shocked" is an idiot.

But I digress, the writer needed a topic for their paper, and here we are.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People seriously didn't think drive-thrus would have cameras? Jesus farking christ.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Half of the drive-thrus around here barely have working speakers.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I've always assumed drive-thrus had cameras.


As you should, since most do.  I wonder how many of these people would freak right out that every register in every major retail has cameras staring at them throughout their transaction.  I bet we would see fewer women keeping cash in their bras.  The cameras are above, so go ahead, reach in there, and give the LPs a show.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Half of the drive-thrus around here barely have working speakers.


They spent all the money on cameras.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.


I bet these are the same people who scream at people video recording in public, and shout "Hell yeah!" for each story of someone shooting a quadcopter down.  You're in public, people can see you.  If you can't handle that, stay home.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would this be surprising.  If you are out in public, assume that you could be on camera.
Wait until they find out that security has a compilation tape of people picking their noses at the ATM
 
DRTFA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next thing you'll tell me is there are cameras on me when I use the ATM.  I'm not falling for it, just like the myth about security cameras in the Vegas casinos.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I've always assumed drive-thrus had cameras.


Me too. I've also always assumed that it wouldn't end up on social media unless I robbed the place.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.


People voted for Trump and are going to do it again.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In todays world, always assume you are being watched by cameras
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Half of the drive-thrus around here barely have working speakers.


Write down what you want and hold the paper up to the camera.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.

People voted for Trump and are going to do it again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.


Well they're paying $5 for a cup of coffee so...
 
Northern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: Boojum2k: I've always assumed drive-thrus had cameras.

As you should, since most do.  I wonder how many of these people would freak right out that every register in every major retail has cameras staring at them throughout their transaction.  I bet we would see fewer women keeping cash in their bras.  The cameras are above, so go ahead, reach in there, and give the LPs a show.


I remember my local McD's had CCTV cameras for the drive through in the 1980s (black and white).  Banks also had this.
Compared to the surveillance and spying that happens with your smart phone, especially in China (home to tik-tok), video of you ordering a vente americano is nothing, comrade.
/the author sounds like he needs re-education camp.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.

People voted for Trump and are going to do it again.


Drink!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I fuggin' hate drive throughs.  Oh, can I wait in a line, boxed in so as to prevent escape while Karen in the car in front of me can pay in nickels and Cletus in the Ram truck behind me takes the company name as a suggestion while I idle away gasohol pointlessly.  And the staff will fark up the order leaving you to either idle more and check it (in place making people wait or off somewhere else), leave/discover the discrepancy and go back, or suck it up and have the incorrect order.  Fark that.

Leo Getz - They Fuck You At The Drive Through
Youtube lWfaiTLPUKQ
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NO

FARKING

SHIAT

*Every* drive through has an outside camera, so the order-takers can see who's placing the order.

Keeps the fark-ups to a minimum.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This just in.  People are dumb
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Circusdog320: RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.

People voted for Trump and are going to do it again.

[Fark user image 350x350] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heh. Because he went Trump? Mind if I also do the same when someone does so? I envisage threads full of cow bell. Cos it is frequently quipped, 'needs more cow bell'.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You should pretty much expect to be on camera any time you go into or have an interaction with a store.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hadn't really considered it until McDonalds started putting in the dual drive throughs that feed to one cashier that always knew what my order was.

At which time I was like okay, smart.  And moved on.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: jim32rr: Circusdog320: RowdyPants: Who actually did not know this? I can't believe people are this dumb.

People voted for Trump and are going to do it again.

[Fark user image 350x350] [View Full Size image _x_]

Heh. Because he went Trump? Mind if I also do the same when someone does so? I envisage threads full of cow bell. Cos it is frequently quipped, 'needs more cow bell'.


Bang away
 
Agent Nick Fury
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I fuggin' hate drive throughs.  Oh, can I wait in a line, boxed in so as to prevent escape while Karen in the car in front of me can pay in nickels and Cletus in the Ram truck behind me takes the company name as a suggestion while I idle away gasohol pointlessly.  And the staff will fark up the order leaving you to either idle more and check it (in place making people wait or off somewhere else), leave/discover the discrepancy and go back, or suck it up and have the incorrect order.  Fark that.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lWfaiTLP​UKQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


All the fat FARKERS biatching about their three times a day trip through the drive-thru.

You know, you could park and actually....gasp.....walk to the door and go inside.

Try it and get back to us on how you managed.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Agent Nick Fury: RogueWallEnthusiast: I fuggin' hate drive throughs.  Oh, can I wait in a line, boxed in so as to prevent escape while Karen in the car in front of me can pay in nickels and Cletus in the Ram truck behind me takes the company name as a suggestion while I idle away gasohol pointlessly.  And the staff will fark up the order leaving you to either idle more and check it (in place making people wait or off somewhere else), leave/discover the discrepancy and go back, or suck it up and have the incorrect order.  Fark that.

All the fat FARKERS biatching about their three times a day trip through the drive-thru.

You know, you could park and actually....gasp.....walk to the door and go inside.

Try it and get back to us on how you managed.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lWfaiTLP​UKQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

All the fat FARKERS biatching about their three times a day trip through the drive-thru.

You know, you could park and actually....gasp.....walk to the door and go inside.

Try it and get back to us on how you managed.


? I just detailed why I don't use a drive through.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everywhere except on cops.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That headline. I see what you did there, subby.
 
