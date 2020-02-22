 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Help, police, I've been stung by a bee   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 3:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be the first time a sting broke up the police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, no, no. You use the bees to get rid of the cops, not to attract them.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I won't lie, I stepped on a hornet nest and that farker went straight up my pant leg and stung me. And since it was trapped in my pants as I struggled to get them off it stung me again even though at that point it wasn't even trying.

I guess that's not a bee, tho. Oh well. Lesson learned - don't step on ground hornet nests. Which just look like the regular ground.

/it hurt so much it just about knocked me out for the day, don't mess around with those little assholes
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nope.  Nope nope nope.  Kill it with firefighters.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I won't lie, I stepped on a hornet nest and that farker went straight up my pant leg and stung me. And since it was trapped in my pants as I struggled to get them off it stung me again even though at that point it wasn't even trying.

I guess that's not a bee, tho. Oh well. Lesson learned - don't step on ground hornet nests. Which just look like the regular ground.

/it hurt so much it just about knocked me out for the day, don't mess around with those little assholes


i just read that and i was like "is that Hannibal Buress?"
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report