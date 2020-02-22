 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   North Alabama has three big court cases: A thieving sheriff, a murdering cop, and a headchopperoffer   (whnt.com) divider line
303 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 5:20 AM



johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The headchopper's slashing his prices to stay ahead of the competition.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The alleged murdering cop is receiving money from the city of Huntsville for his defense lawyer and legal fees, last I heard.

We have all the fun here in Alabama. 🙄
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: The headchopper's slashing his prices to stay ahead of the competition.


It's a headchopperoffer that you can't refuse!
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd like to speak to the head chopperoffer.  The assistant manager didnt give me the answer I wanted.
 
veale728
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read that as North America and was super confused as to how a thieving sheriff was a top court case
 
whosits_112
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just looked at the beheading case. Jesus Christ. Beheaded a child because she witnessed her grandma being stabbed to death. Those cartel assholes are cold-blooded and evil.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Denogginator?

/the Lopper
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The alleged murdering cop is receiving money from the city of Huntsville for his defense lawyer and legal fees, last I heard.

We have all the fun here in Alabama. 🙄


Well hell, that's nothing. The sheriff is still running his department and he's been indicted.
 
Report