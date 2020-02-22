 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Alzheimer's Society forgot it paid $1 million to cover up bullying claims   (theguardian.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah I have the same problem, I keep forgetting to stop........
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Between this guy and a Roger Stone, I'm beginning to suspect that the only good-natured pinhead was Zippy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Between this guy and a Roger Stone, I'm beginning to suspect that the only good-natured pinhead was Zippy.

[Fark user image 425x255]


You rang?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While many complaints made by staff who received settlements and signed NDAs were considered legitimate grievances, the whistleblower expressed concerns that some were not - meaning the charity was simultaneously viewed as a "soft touch".


Government is asked to step in after people take advantage of organisation with Alzheimers
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: aagrajag: Between this guy and a Roger Stone, I'm beginning to suspect that the only good-natured pinhead was Zippy.

[Fark user image 425x255]

You rang?

[Fark user image 186x272]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report