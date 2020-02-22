 Skip to content
(Medium)   Broken ankle? Yup. A need for cheap pills? Need to save some money for your government employees? Yes, yes, YES. Pack the bags kids, we'e going to Teejay   (gen.medium.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
great_tigers
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Thanks Obamacare for your free health insurance
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Less than a year after the surgery, he was climbing ladders and riding bicycles without any residual pain."

See? The Free Market works.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Less than a year after the surgery, he was climbing ladders and riding bicycles without any residual pain."

See? The Free Market works.


It sure does work, but (and I know you're being sarcastic):

1) We don't have a free market in the USA
2) Average Mexicans probably can't afford that $2,000 surgery either
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am currently having to get some overdue dental work & having to pay cash for it as dental insurance in the U.S. is basically a joke. Taking a trip to Mexico suddenly sounds a LOT more appealing (and cheaper). However, anything like a broken ankle or pretty much any surgery would wipe me out. People shouldn't have to worry about getting medical care in this day & age.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: "Less than a year after the surgery, he was climbing ladders and riding bicycles without any residual pain."

See? The Free Market works.

It sure does work, but (and I know you're being sarcastic):

1) We don't have a free market in the USA
2) Average Mexicans probably can't afford that $2,000 surgery either


I'd guess there's a Mexican price and an American medical tourist price for the same services.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But then you hear horror stories where you would end up with your foot amputated, but I guess there's a risk with everything.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But then you hear horror stories where you would end up with your foot amputated, but I guess there's a risk with everything.


Another reason to look to Mexico
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But then you hear horror stories where you would end up with your foot amputated, but I guess there's a risk with everything.


Risk Losing a foot vs lose your entire life savings and income, face decades of scummy collectors coming by, and humiliation of needing to go on gofundme for help.

Him. Tough choice.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: "Less than a year after the surgery, he was climbing ladders and riding bicycles without any residual pain."

See? The Free Market works.

It sure does work, but (and I know you're being sarcastic):

1) We don't have a free market in the USA
2) Average Mexicans probably can't afford that $2,000 surgery either

I'd guess there's a Mexican price and an American medical tourist price for the same services.


How much of the $2,000 for orthopedic surgery is "fixed" - the materials, equipment, and building. The orthopedic implant alone has to be a significant portion of that, if there is one.

How much cheaper can a Mexican get orthopedic surgery than that?

/I'm sure it's a little bit cheaper, but I can't see it being *that* much cheaper
 
sprgrss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I ain't getting surgery in Tijuana.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Thanks Obamacare for your free health insurance


correct, you simply cannot rely on a private healthcare system for a universal healthcare program. looks like the market based solution failed (with some help from republicans and their death by 1000 cuts) so the only option left is what everyone else does, Medicare for all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America is barbaric because the vast majority of its citizens don't have anything to compare it to.  So they simply don't know how bad the system really is.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I ain't getting surgery in Tijuana.


India is a pretty good alternative.  The round trip airfare is over $4k (first class of course), but they publish all their prices online, and you can bring the whole thing home for for a small fraction of the cost in America.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This advertisement brought to you by the Mexican Cartels. Please bring your money and family south of the border!
 
ronnie spleen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The NHS is still one of the best things going for the UK.

Number two chiild fell off a rope swing, landed full on elbow, drove upper arm into ball joint at the shoulder.

Much surgery, hospital stay then physio for 18 months or so.

Total cost? Nowt, nada, zilch.

Equivalent cost for similar in US? Well into six figures by my calculations.
 
