 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Action News Jacksonville)   Protip: If you've been hired to demolish a certain house, make sure you don't demolish a different one instead   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 12:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I remember that episode of the Three Stooges
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do these always make the news? Or are we seeing only a small percentage? It seems to me that somebody somewhere must be getting paid for this to happen as often as it seems to.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you expect a guy to get some practice in?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why subby, why shouldn't I choose a house at random?  The article could probably give me a good reason, but I ain't got no time for reading.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is a plot point in a Herbie movie.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Do these always make the news? Or are we seeing only a small percentage? It seems to me that somebody somewhere must be getting paid for this to happen as often as it seems to.


The house didn't have an address, it was inevitable.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The house wasn't marked"

Yeah, all you had to do was look at the house numbers of the homes on either side to see you were not even on the right block.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know what to say about demolishing a house two blocks from your contract job, but here's a picture of a frog burping after eating a snake:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Cafe Threads: Do these always make the news? Or are we seeing only a small percentage? It seems to me that somebody somewhere must be getting paid for this to happen as often as it seems to.

The house didn't have an address, it was inevitable.


If a house could wear a dress, Iwonder what kind it would wear?  Well a GIS did nothing to I thought I would be proactive.  Here is a house I dressed in a provocative muumuu.  I think it was the right choice for the time.

And they said I was dangerously psychotic/schitzoid....well, doesn't seem that way to us.
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I forgot the pictuire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report