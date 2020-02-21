 Skip to content
(Vice)   Please be careful the next time you're taking 550 doses of LSD   (vice.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Strange, yes, but very intriguing too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love LSD
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looking back on the overdose, she said it felt like her brain chemistry had somehow been "reset."

Hell, the only time I use hallucinogens nowadays is to do some upstairs reprogramming and clearing out of brain cobwebs.
MDMA and mushrooms are proven to be very helpful in mental health instances when combined with supervised therapy.
None if this is new info, although I will say one thing, if you do that much, you are most likely not going to remember any of it. You won't physically die, but your brain is not going to process things into the memory bank during the throes of a 500 hit acid trip.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I last did window pane in like 1980, would try again if offered. Good times at dead concerts.
/Qualudes were for Zappa concerts
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Written in 1980 but still a very interesting read.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's a remarkably safe product"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did half a hit a few weeks ago, first time in about 20 years. It wasn't a very pleasant experience. Lots of nervous energy, too many real world worries to dwell on. Can't say that I'll try it again.
 
delathi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wax_on: Did half a hit a few weeks ago, first time in about 20 years. It wasn't a very pleasant experience. Lots of nervous energy, too many real world worries to dwell on. Can't say that I'll try it again.


It's been a very long time for me too and I wonder if it would affect me the same way. Never had a bad trip back in the day, but also didn't have things like a mortgage or a real job to try to crowd into my mental state.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: "It's a remarkably safe product"


From a toxicological perspective, it is.  The problem is, it has a tendency to severely alter your perceptions, making you dangerous unless you're in a controlled environment.  It's not like weed, people on even the minimum of LSD should not drive a car, or even walk along the side of the road.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had some great experiences but I wouldnt try it again. I'm in a different chapter of my life.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where do I sign up?????
 
MasterPython
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So according to TFA the only reason no one has died from LSD is because they were in the hospital when they stopped breathing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Think I did in the low multi milligram range back when I was selling it. Stuff like the sun going up or down along with the accompanying shadows, light level when I did it, also remember room filling with coloured smoke based on emotions.

For the real crazy stuff, thumbprints were (are?) a thing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So according to TFA the only reason no one has died from LSD is because they were in the hospital when they stopped breathing.


No, more it is hard to hit the toxic dose, and you are more likely to hurt yourself for reasons not directly related to the drug.

Take alcohol; it is just as disorienting as LSD but much, much more toxic both immediately and chronically. LSD is much safer but you generally don't spend 12 hours very drunk unless you are a lush. LSD will get you 12 hours every time, more or less, at least a straight 8 hours where you're not very safe. Both are dose dependent, I can tell you a relatively light dose is no worse than being tipsy safety wise.

But whatever, keep believing what DARE told you. Go on rocking that way of life, society loves it.
 
lurkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I always go to VICE for medical advice, they are so thorough in their research.
Did they just induce psych patients to self-medicate with monstro-doses?
Brilliant.
 
