(CNN) The Colorado River is drying up. You can't explain that
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's God trying to smite Las Vegas.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be not a slave to water.
 
ihateallofyou [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been flooding for months over here. Take some water.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it turns out, we can actually explain that.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not enough rain and snow, and too many people. That's pretty much it.

Oh, and nutjobs who flat refuse to implement even the most limited of rationing programs. "But we need lawns and golf courses and air conditioning that chills buildings to 45 degrees!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it's fairly easy to explain. The law (the western water compact) demands that Colorado send so much water down the river.

The problem: they decided how much after the wettest decade on record.

Now that it's drying out...yeah, the Colorado is farked. So is Colorado, really.
 
Zroop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


cdn-image.myrecipes.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zroop: [cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

[cdn-image.myrecipes.com image 420x315]


Hmm.  Now I'm hungry.
 
lurkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You laugh, but when SoCal & Vegas run out of water, they'll all migrate to the Water Towns, like cock-a-roaches.
Better build a wall.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But by the time it arrives there, its flow is reduced to a trickle,*

Just like the Arkansas on the other side of the divide. But Colorado has been fine with that.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's God trying to smite Las Vegas.


IIRC from my Hover Dam dam tour, Las Vegas didn't get any water rights from the Colorado river.

Wikipedia says Nevada gets 2.35% of the water.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can see the water level difference from a plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/taken in May 2018.
 
red5ish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait till the Ganges dries up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am willing to explain anything. You don't know me. I never heard of you. It's all fake news.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Madman drummers bummers: It's God trying to smite Las Vegas.

IIRC from my Hover Dam dam tour, Las Vegas didn't get any water rights from the Colorado river.

Wikipedia says Nevada gets 2.35% of the water.


That may be true (though my sources in Vegas claim differently), but there's only so low the water can get before there's not enough head to run the turbines. Vegas is utterly useless without electricity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

red5ish: Wait till the Ganges dries up.


The Ganges brings a tear of nostalgia to the eyes of Wizzards visiting India from Ankh-Morpork. It's a river that you can not walk on. Most normal rivers are. But it's dangerous to run on it also, even in Haz Mat Gear and lead-lined booties.

You are required to have your shots up to date just to go have a look at it.

Most rivers are not full of funerals, on fire. Most rivers. This may not be true in Australia at the moment but they are not exactly known for rivers with water in them any way.

/ Have you ever noticed that shiat that I totally make up in the moment makes a heck of a lot more sense and has more historical and factual basis than anything Donald Trump has tweeted since 2016?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't it isn't the ultimate problem, but get rid of Hoover Dam.
 
doofusgumby [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: red5ish: Wait till the Ganges dries up.

The Ganges brings a tear of nostalgia to the eyes of Wizzards visiting India from Ankh-Morpork. It's a river that you can not walk on. Most normal rivers are. But it's dangerous to run on it also, even in Haz Mat Gear and lead-lined booties.

You are required to have your shots up to date just to go have a look at it.

Most rivers are not full of funerals, on fire. Most rivers. This may not be true in Australia at the moment but they are not exactly known for rivers with water in them any way.

/ Have you ever noticed that shiat that I totally make up in the moment makes a heck of a lot more sense and has more historical and factual basis than anything Donald Trump has tweeted since Twitter was founded?


Fix'd
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Vegas is utterly useless without electricity.


What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas for a reason.

It's totally useless, usually. Vegas is at the bottom of several gravity wells on the Earth where shopping carts end up under their own power. This prooves the Earth is flat. Or not. Gravity is like reality. It happens even if you don't believe in it (see Philip K. Dick).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doofusgumby: Fix'd


Gee thanks. I didn't know that.

Then again, I didn't make it up for myself, so it's probably not even truthiness.

This may be one of those universes where solipsism is the right answer. In which case, I must have a wonderful imagination to think up some of these Farker people.


Maybe I should Google more before I post.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Twitter was founded in 2006. Oh yeah, I used to have a subscription to the Fortean Times and for years before that, I could pick up magazines in mag or zine shops (or smoke shops). Now they have nothing but notions and smokes.

MAKE MAGA ZINES AGAIN.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They've been called mags and they've been called zines, but nobody has ever tried calling them "a".
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: red5ish: Wait till the Ganges dries up.

The Ganges brings a tear of nostalgia to the eyes of Wizzards visiting India from Ankh-Morpork. It's a river that you can not walk on. Most normal rivers are. But it's dangerous to run on it also, even in Haz Mat Gear and lead-lined booties.

You are required to have your shots up to date just to go have a look at it.

Most rivers are not full of funerals, on fire. Most rivers. This may not be true in Australia at the moment but they are not exactly known for rivers with water in them any way.

/ Have you ever noticed that shiat that I totally make up in the moment makes a heck of a lot more sense and has more historical and factual basis than anything Donald Trump has tweeted since 2016?


You go with a Sir Terry plot and you use this dimensions name for Four Ecks ?

That is an unfortunate choice.

Please exit the Patricians' office via that side door over there, and may the Gawds have mercy upon your soul.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been an issue for years now? I thought dams were also an issue.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

