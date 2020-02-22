 Skip to content
(STLToday)   At least they don't have to deal with an HOA too
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frickin tomatoes love it though.
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he replaced a wall damaged by flooding and it failed.
So he will replace that, and it will burn down, and the sink into the swamp.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a sticky situation.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Found a Randy Newman song about St. Louis!
Randy Newman Sail Away
Youtube p77609cWO4U
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Publicly and loudly ask China for financial and technical assistance.  Shame the state and federal governments for their racist inaction.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder what the HOA limit for the amount of permissible turds on a flooded lawn is, if it isn't zero.

I say "permissible turds" because these are clearly special circumstances, but still, standards.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not that far from here, so I've heard the story.

Sounds like they need to condemn the whole town, and rebuild it from scratch.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a giggles and snits until someone ends up with polio or dysentery.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Home Owners Association
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heavy is the tongue that licks the HOA infraction envelopes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HOAs are undervalued until you slept in an apartment complex with basketballs.
 
