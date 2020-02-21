 Skip to content
(WSB Radio)   Well, at least it wasn't a freaking laser   (wsbradio.com) divider line
156 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2020 at 12:17 AM



6 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trumpster like shooting detected
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta stop watching those movies, Gramps.

They ain't real life.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


We would have leveled the bastage.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Little old Italian man hauled into court for shooting at a helicopter asked why he did it responds "Because it was going wop wop wop wop wop............."
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just for Jump into the Fire.
A Classic Scene
Youtube GeSnzKZvxNE
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glad Festus & the Marshall are ok......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
