 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   While everyone's freaking out about the coronavirus, 105 U.S. children have died from the plain old flu so far this season   (cnn.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 5:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not a large number of children.  Maybe a 20% increase in normal numbers.

The thing you have to be concerned about are increases in virulence among a nominally healthy population.

Pediatric flu deaths for the US are usually 25-75 annually, with most of those deaths coming from comorbid populations.

Sound the alarm when 400+ children have died, and at least half of those kids were otherwise healthy, with no comorbidities.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder about the children in the concentrations camps.  They're, of course, not from the U.S., but one can't help but wonder.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citing flu statistics as if that has something to do with covid-19 is insane.

One is a common illness with known parameters and vaccines and a seasonal schedule.

One is a brand-new virus with unknown parameters and no vaccine that is highly and increasingly asymptomatically transmitted with numbers that cannot be trusted occurring at a time when many countries, including our own, are being mis-managed and has prompted the quarantining of millions of people in, in some cases, less than salubrious conditions.

Hopefully, one can see the difference? And why people in general and the virus experts are concerned?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, subby is one of those "but but but THE FLUUUUUUUUUUU" morons

fark off subby. Kids die every day to things that have been around for centuries. 12-61k people die from the flu every year because its so widespread and comon. The flu is not becoming a global pandemic like cov19
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Manatee: That's not a large number of children.  Maybe a 20% increase in normal numbers.

The thing you have to be concerned about are increases in virulence among a nominally healthy population.

Pediatric flu deaths for the US are usually 25-75 annually, with most of those deaths coming from comorbid populations.

Sound the alarm when 400+ children have died, and at least half of those kids were otherwise healthy, with no comorbidities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
103?   that's a slow week in Chicago for gunshot deaths.

dumb headline is dumb.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS subby, is it really too complex to understand that a shiatload more people have caught the flu here thus far since the flu is in widespread circulation in our population and that the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it - so once it is as common as the flu a lot more people will die?

Do you often need help tying your farking velcro shoes, you interminable moron?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What really worries me is that Leon is still getting larger.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: One is a brand-new virus with unknown parameters and no vaccine that is highly and increasingly asymptomatically transmitted with numbers that cannot be trusted


I think your glaring ignorance is showing.

This particular family of nasties has been around for some time. COVID-19 is just a new variation with an interesting twist.

Comparing two viruses which share ridiculously similar infection vectors and present with ridiculously similar symptoms and outcomes is a far cry from "insane".

Take a break from whetting your pants long enough to get a grip.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Drew,

Please stop allowing submitters to hide their stupidity behind the veil of anonymity.  It's farking annoying.

Signed,
People who don't think false equivalencies are good if it means more clicks.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fewer children than have been eaten by sharks this season.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is sad.  I need something to cheer me up.  How many boomers did it get?
 
orbister
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it


[citation needed]
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
105 children out of 330 million people in the US... How many were there last year?

Angry Manatee: Pediatric flu deaths for the US are usually 25-75 annually


And how could something like this happen?

The earlier prevalence of influenza B -- a flu strain that tends to be more common in children -- could be a reason why more children were affected, Schaffner said. Also, as the number of influenza B cases decreased, the number of H1N1 cases increased, he said. H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A strain, which also affects children more than adults."This is the first time in 25 years where [influenza B] became so common so early,"And what does this have to do the Covid-19 virus?Neither Schaffner nor Creech know
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Dear Drew,

Please stop allowing submitters to hide their stupidity behind the veil of anonymity.  It's farking annoying.

Signed,
People who don't think false equivalencies are good if it means more clicks.


Anger makes clicks, and clicks = $$$. Don't expect anything to change.
 
Lexx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The flu kills tons.  If it were a new disease, and there was a chance (albeit slim) that the world could prevent it from spreading and becoming endemic, the headlines would be talking about the flu the same way they're talking about COVID-19. 

The world's trying to prevent COVID-19 from becoming another flu.  Oh, and incidentally, a flu with the same mortality rate as COVID-19 has happened before.  In 1918.  It was a shiatshow.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: That's not a large number of children.  Maybe a 20% increase in normal numbers.

The thing you have to be concerned about are increases in virulence among a nominally healthy population.

Pediatric flu deaths for the US are usually 25-75 annually, with most of those deaths coming from comorbid populations.

Sound the alarm when 400+ children have died, and at least half of those kids were otherwise healthy, with no comorbidities.


The article I just said says it varies from anywhere between 37 and 187 deaths per year for children.  So this isn't even that high.

February is the peak season too, then march drops down dramatically and then it is basically over.  So if a flu season is 6 months, and we are 4 months into it, that means we are averaging 26.25 deaths per month.  Which will put us at 157.5 deaths by the end of it with 2 more months.

So we are right in the mean here.  It is not exceptional.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/1300-pe​o​ple-died-flu-year/story?id=67754182

Looks like ABC took those numbers directly from the CDC because that is exactly what they say.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/child​ren.htm#danger

So even if we see a big spike in deaths in February, it will severely drop off in march as that is expected so the higher numbers from February doesn't actually show anything because that is expected in a sense by trends in the past 100 years.

I'm not trying to sound cold or callous, it is really sad.  A couple weeks ago I spent 5 days in the hospital with my 2 year old (literally turned 2 on a monday and we were in the hospital the following saturday) because she got the flu and it got really bad.  She wasn't eating or drinking so we had to get her on nutrients.  It was really scary.  But these fear mongering "news" articles are so they can get clicks.  It is unnecessary.  Get your vaccinations and be prepared, it's all you can do.  If you have someone who is weak, recovering from something else, or immunocompromised make sure they have a very limited contact with general population, make sure everyone they so come in contact is frequently washing hands, and if you're feeling I'll or someone else is feeling I'll stay away from them.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WASH YOUR HANDS AND COVER YOUR MOUTH, PEOPLE.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lexx: a flu with the same mortality rate as COVID-19 has happened before.  In 1918.  It was a shiatshow


Citation needed.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orbister: mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it

[citation needed]


It takes like 20 seconds to google that info which has been posted in pretty much every thread on this disease we've had so far, you lazy schmuck. Do it your damn self.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Percise1: The earlier prevalence of influenza B -- a flu strain that tends to be more common in children -- could be a reason why more children were affected, Schaffner said. Also, as the number of influenza B cases decreased, the number of H1N1 cases increased, he said. H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A strain, which also affects children more than adults.

"This is the first time in 25 years where [influenza B] became so common so early,"

And what does this have to do the Covid-19 virus?

Neither Schaffner nor Creech know

Thanks Fark formatting meat grinder!
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It takes like 20 seconds to google that info


Farcebook/Twitters and a poor grasp of stats does not "kills a lot more of the people" make.
 
Lexx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: orbister: mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it

[citation needed]

It takes like 20 seconds to google that info which has been posted in pretty much every thread on this disease we've had so far, you lazy schmuck. Do it your damn self.


This.  If someone posts an esoteric little-known factoid, sure citations would be nice.  However the flu that killed 2% of the entire world's goddamned population (more than the World War it followed!) shouldn't be uncommon knowledge.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

orbister: mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it

[citation needed]


Citation supplied

Coronavirus death rate so far is about 2.3%. Influenza death rate is normally about 0.1% or less.

The coronavirus also has an R0 rate of 2.2 (meaning the average person who has it spreads it to 2.2 people), whereas for the influenza R0 rate is normally about 1.3.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I get the point that the subby is making here.  But here's the thing...

Whereas everyone knows the flu can be fatal, it is generally not.  This CoronaVirus thing is brand new (to us).  As such, it's scary.  As soon as the first person died from it, the general impression through the masses is that this thing is farking deadly.  Once you get it, it's a death sentence!

That may or may not be true.  But if something like 10% of the people who have caught it died within a couple of weeks, that's a VERY high proportion.  Compared to what, 1% with the flu - and usually they very old.

I'm not looking up any stats with this post.  So I have no idea if my numbers are correct.  But I do know that that is the general fear among the population
 
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the children who die from the flu are more likely to be the ones who weren't vaccinated.

This is the important part of the story. Not that 105 deaths is a significant number, but that most of these deaths were entirely preventable, at virtually no cost compared to the cost of treating infected children.

Maybe we can use people's current awareness of infectious disease to get our vaccination numbers back up.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I wonder about the children in the concentrations camps.  They're, of course, not from the U.S., but one can't help but wonder.


It's a valid question but when one recognizes the numbers being dealt with, the idea that there will be problems seems inevitable.

"According to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 850,000 migrants were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2019. The figure is more than double the previous year's total, and it includes a record number of unaccompanied migrant children ...That's adults traveling with children. And then this unaccompanied minor children - number, rather, over 76,000."

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/beh​i​nd-the-record-number-of-children-detai​ned-at-the-u-s-mexico-border-this-year​

The systems were never designed or intended to handle this kind of migration.  Administering 850,000 or even 76,000 flu shots?

It is kind of frightening to realize that close to a million people tried to illegally enter the country this year.  850,000 people is close to adding another city the size of Indianapolis, Indiana to the population every year.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Lexx: a flu with the same mortality rate as COVID-19 has happened before.  In 1918.  It was a shiatshow

Citation needed.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


So not quite the same, but it is estimated that it is higher than the official numbers (since there just happened to be a large number of respiratory deaths that were of unknown origin, but not confirmed cases of covid).  So even if we add a couple percentage points it is is still 1/4-1/2 as deadly as spanish flu, but still a lot higher than standard flu.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: mongbiohazard: It takes like 20 seconds to google that info

Farcebook/Twitters and a poor grasp of stats does not "kills a lot more of the people" make.


We've talked about this shiat to death already, and the difference in mortality has been repeated over and over in much of the reporting as well. The new coronavirus from what we've gathered so far kills about 2% of folks, the flu usually has a mortality rate of around 0.05%, so it's like 40 times less deadly. All that info can be found in literally seconds, and again.... has already been talked to farking death here and everywhere.

If he's asking for a citation he doesn't honestly want it, he's trying to be an asshole.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I wonder about the children in the concentrations camps.  They're, of course, not from the U.S., but one can't help but wonder.


If they dont have the correct paperwork, can we even call th children?

/,
//(The answer is yes, you Trumper assholes)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Breaker Moran: I wonder about the children in the concentrations camps.  They're, of course, not from the U.S., but one can't help but wonder.

It's a valid question but when one recognizes the numbers being dealt with, the idea that there will be problems seems inevitable.

"According to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 850,000 migrants were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2019. The figure is more than double the previous year's total, and it includes a record number of unaccompanied migrant children ...That's adults traveling with children. And then this unaccompanied minor children - number, rather, over 76,000."

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/behi​nd-the-record-number-of-children-detai​ned-at-the-u-s-mexico-border-this-year

The systems were never designed or intended to handle this kind of migration.  Administering 850,000 or even 76,000 flu shots?

It is kind of frightening to realize that close to a million people tried to illegally enter the country this year.  850,000 people is close to adding another city the size of Indianapolis, Indiana to the population every year.


And they turned away arrested doctors offering to do it for free.

I know there was a lot of buzz around that when it initially happened because "it's a feature and not a bug" if they die.  And while I agreed with people at the time, I later thought about it.  While they probably don't care if they die, I wonder if the reason they turned them away was more sinister.  I was thinking that the reason they turned them away was because if some people give them free shots, it takes away profits from a 3rd party vendor that happens to have connections that would way overcharge for it.  So if they happened to die because of that, they didn't care, but they wanted to wait so some people who "donate" (see: bribe) to politicians can get a nice fat contract that would make them millions.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LindenFark: the children who die from the flu are more likely to be the ones who weren't vaccinated.

This is the important part of the story. Not that 105 deaths is a significant number, but that most of these deaths were entirely preventable, at virtually no cost compared to the cost of treating infected children.

Maybe we can use people's current awareness of infectious disease to get our vaccination numbers back up.


Then maybe we can watch People's Court and count cards at blackjack, you monster.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

silvervial: And why people in general and the virus experts are concerned?


They're concerned every year. All that changes is the target disease.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

silvervial: Citing flu statistics as if that has something to do with covid-19 is insane.

One is a common illness with known parameters and vaccines and a seasonal schedule.

One is a brand-new virus with unknown parameters and no vaccine that is highly and increasingly asymptomatically transmitted with numbers that cannot be trusted occurring at a time when many countries, including our own, are being mis-managed and has prompted the quarantining of millions of people in, in some cases, less than salubrious conditions.

Hopefully, one can see the difference? And why people in general and the virus experts are concerned?


Yep with 18 000+ cases so far that have been through the coronavirus, the death rate is 12%... and it seems to stay there. Its high AF... and thats if China aint lying
 
funmonger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: silvervial: Citing flu statistics as if that has something to do with covid-19 is insane.

One is a common illness with known parameters and vaccines and a seasonal schedule.

One is a brand-new virus with unknown parameters and no vaccine that is highly and increasingly asymptomatically transmitted with numbers that cannot be trusted occurring at a time when many countries, including our own, are being mis-managed and has prompted the quarantining of millions of people in, in some cases, less than salubrious conditions.

Hopefully, one can see the difference? And why people in general and the virus experts are concerned?

Yep with 18 000+ cases so far that have been through the coronavirus, the death rate is 12%... and it seems to stay there. Its high AF... and thats if China aint lying


12%???
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dkulprit: nulluspixiusdemonica: Lexx: a flu with the same mortality rate as COVID-19 has happened before.  In 1918.  It was a shiatshow

Citation needed.

[Fark user image image 425x518]
[Fark user image image 425x356]

So not quite the same, but it is estimated that it is higher than the official numbers (since there just happened to be a large number of respiratory deaths that were of unknown origin, but not confirmed cases of covid).  So even if we add a couple percentage points it is is still 1/4-1/2 as deadly as spanish flu, but still a lot higher than standard flu.


So it's not the same but totally the same anyway because reasons. Got it. Make sure you sanitize your hands after moving those goalposts.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hachitori: It is kind of frightening to realize that close to a million people tried to illegally enter the country this year.  850,000 people is close to adding another city the size of Indianapolis, Indiana to the population every year.


There are as many illegal immigrants in the USA as people who live in the LA metro area.

Immigrants of every stripe represent every person living in California and Michigan combined.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: orbister: mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it

[citation needed]

It takes like 20 seconds to google that info which has been posted in pretty much every thread on this disease we've had so far, you lazy schmuck. Do it your damn self.


Nobody has the slightest idea how many people have caught the virus and recovered without any significant symptoms. That makes it a tad difficult to determine the mortality rate.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Breaker Moran: I wonder about the children in the concentrations camps.  They're, of course, not from the U.S., but one can't help but wonder.

It's a valid question but when one recognizes the numbers being dealt with, the idea that there will be problems seems inevitable.

"According to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 850,000 migrants were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2019. The figure is more than double the previous year's total, and it includes a record number of unaccompanied migrant children ...That's adults traveling with children. And then this unaccompanied minor children - number, rather, over 76,000."

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/behi​nd-the-record-number-of-children-detai​ned-at-the-u-s-mexico-border-this-year

The systems were never designed or intended to handle this kind of migration.  Administering 850,000 or even 76,000 flu shots?

It is kind of frightening to realize that close to a million people tried to illegally enter the country this year.  850,000 people is close to adding another city the size of Indianapolis, Indiana to the population every year.


The US has admitted that many people many years. Funny how attaching the "illegal" part makes it sound so scary we just can't handle it. The reasons the numbers vary by year vary themselves but clearly the Trump administration rhetoric encouraged more people to come and ask for asylum (which is not illegal although lumped in with your numbers I suspect).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A few questions :What happens when intensive care are all full around the country?What happens when the health care staff go on strike/quit/theres a big shortage of them because a lot of em are sick/scared?What happens when hospitals, caring more about profits than helping people, start saying : well these folks with the coronavirus are taking way too much ressources and destroying our profits so we wont be accepting them no more... You think the traitor in chief and the corrupt congress would do anything about that? HahahahaIf this becomes a real pandemic, a lot of people are gonna die.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

funmonger: lolmao500: silvervial: Citing flu statistics as if that has something to do with covid-19 is insane.

One is a common illness with known parameters and vaccines and a seasonal schedule.

One is a brand-new virus with unknown parameters and no vaccine that is highly and increasingly asymptomatically transmitted with numbers that cannot be trusted occurring at a time when many countries, including our own, are being mis-managed and has prompted the quarantining of millions of people in, in some cases, less than salubrious conditions.

Hopefully, one can see the difference? And why people in general and the virus experts are concerned?

Yep with 18 000+ cases so far that have been through the coronavirus, the death rate is 12%... and it seems to stay there. Its high AF... and thats if China aint lying

12%???


2245 dead/15827 recovered... 2245 dead/18072 total cases that went to the end of the disease = 12.4% death rate.

Counting the ones just infected in the death rate is ridiculous, taking all the cases that went through the entire disease is much more accurate.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Oh look, subby is one of those "but but but THE FLUUUUUUUUUUU" morons

fark off subby. Kids die every day to things that have been around for centuries. 12-61k people die from the flu every year because its so widespread and comon. The flu is not becoming a global pandemic like cov19


I heard China just started building another 10 thousand bed hospitals in Wuhan proper.  Must be for the flu.
 
Phins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: orbister: mongbiohazard: the new virus kills a lot more of the people who actually catch it

[citation needed]

Citation supplied

Coronavirus death rate so far is about 2.3%. Influenza death rate is normally about 0.1% or less.

The coronavirus also has an R0 rate of 2.2 (meaning the average person who has it spreads it to 2.2 people), whereas for the influenza R0 rate is normally about 1.3.


The R0 varies based on circumstances, so it's only valid for a particular population at a specific time in a specific place.

The R0 of the Corona virus is unknown, but most epidemiologists are estimating it's currently between 2 and 4. A recent Darpa-commissioned study put it at 4.7--6.6.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was surrounded at work by people coughing and sneezing today.

When a killer pathogen finally does arrive, we'll be dead or dying before you can say, "Stay the fark home when you're sick you inconsiderate bastard, that's what your leave is for."
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Counting the ones just infected in the death rate is ridiculous, taking all the cases that went through the entire disease is much more accurate.


Indeed. And you also have to count those who caught it, sniffled for a day or two and then got better without ever having felt ill or having sought help.
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: lifeslammer: Oh look, subby is one of those "but but but THE FLUUUUUUUUUUU" morons

fark off subby. Kids die every day to things that have been around for centuries. 12-61k people die from the flu every year because its so widespread and comon. The flu is not becoming a global pandemic like cov19

I heard China just started building another 10 thousand bed hospitals in Wuhan proper.  Must be for the flu.


No you didn't.  You didn't just hear that.  You made that up.  It's.What.You.Do.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: dkulprit: nulluspixiusdemonica: Lexx: a flu with the same mortality rate as COVID-19 has happened before.  In 1918.  It was a shiatshow

Citation needed.

[Fark user image image 425x518]
[Fark user image image 425x356]

So not quite the same, but it is estimated that it is higher than the official numbers (since there just happened to be a large number of respiratory deaths that were of unknown origin, but not confirmed cases of covid).  So even if we add a couple percentage points it is is still 1/4-1/2 as deadly as spanish flu, but still a lot higher than standard flu.

So it's not the same but totally the same anyway because reasons. Got it. Make sure you sanitize your hands after moving those goalposts.


That's not what I was saying at all, and I'm not original poster.  You asked for facts, and I gave them.  I didn't say they were the same.  I gave actual numbers.  Pretty clear.  I didn't make any comparisons or claims one way or another.


Spanish flu is 10-20%

Covid-19 is 2.3-5ish


Unless china is really lowballing on the numbers it doesn't look like it will be as deadly as the spanish flu.

That's about that.  You seem angry for some reason?  What's the logical fallacy for inventing up an argument someone isn't making or trying to make?  Did you just invent a logical fallacy?  I guess it could fall under hasty conclusions.

Reread my post, I didn't make an argument in either direction.  I just posted the actual numbers (that we have now).  Then take some deep breaths, calm down.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I avoid CNN unless it is something I really want to read.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In case you haven't noticed, subby, people who die from the flu still are dead if people die from the new virus, and vice versa.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report