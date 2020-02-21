 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Looks like someone bought the upgrades in Plague, Inc   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hearing unconfirmed umors that Barack Obama has modified his time machine into a CORONAVIRUS MACHINE.  Terrifying, if true.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: umors


GODDAMN UMORS ARE AT IT AGAIN
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wealthier countries like the U.S. are better equipped, if not necessarily smarter, at catching these cases before they spread. But on Friday, health officials announced 19 more cases, bringing the U.S. total to 34, though the increase was largely due to passengers returning from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

That guy who refused to be evacuated off the Diamond Princess is looking pretty smart now, huh?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamn microtransactionsorganisms
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that it might not have been a good idea to defund the CDC office responsible for organizing and directing a coordinated response to a pandemic outbreak in the USA.  Even if Trump and the Republicans think that it was a good idea to do this.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But is anybody working on the cure yet?
 
outtatowner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iToad: I'm beginning to think that it might not have been a good idea to defund the CDC office responsible for organizing and directing a coordinated response to a pandemic outbreak in the USA.  Even if Trump and the Republicans think that it was a good idea to do this.


Counterpoint- nothing humanity would miss will be lost either way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.  The world is long overdue for a good plague.  Just hope there's not an explosive diarrhea mutation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: But is anybody working on the cure yet?


Saudi Arabia.  It'll be ready in 15 years.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Majin_Buu: But is anybody working on the cure yet?

Saudi Arabia.  It'll be ready in 15 years.


KILL ALL THE BIRDS!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: But is anybody working on the cure yet?


"No"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: But is anybody working on the cure yet?


Cure? No. Vaccine? Yes. Its similarity to SARS has helped in this a lot.
 
