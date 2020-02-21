 Skip to content
(TechRepublic)   Well sure, but buying it a sheer black lace cover case might be taking it too far   (techrepublic.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GIS for "cell phone boxers" is surprisingly disappointing.  :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people don't own their phones, their phones own them.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reading this on my phone so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
/obvious
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I'm reading this on my phone so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
/obvious


Yeah, I cant really say shiat as most of my time on Fark though my phone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it time for our daily "cellphones will ruin society" article? Next up: The caregiver is letting your peas touch the carrots on purpose!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Admit?"

Yes I too "admit" to using my possessions.

My phone is my alarm clock, my mom might call if she needs me, and sometimes I check the NASDAQ futures at 3am.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Is it time for our daily "cellphones will ruin society" article? Next up: The caregiver is letting your peas touch the carrots on purpose!


That's just ridicules. Peas and carrots belong together, all mixed up.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GIS for "cell phone boxers" is surprisingly disappointing.  :(


[Fark user image 205x400]


Can you explain to an old person what those things are supposed to do?  Are they like some sort of tab so you can hold your phone better to take a selfie?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Health safety (and gross factor) be damned, a startling 73.4% use their phone while on the toilet and then put those same phones in their mouths. "

How else you gonna get that spicy hometown flavor?
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I almost never even pick up my phone.

I hear it beep plaintively to be fed, so I'll put it on the charger. That's likely to be the first time I touched it in days.

I hate phones, talking on phones, anything to do with phones, and always have.

Making a phone a pocket/purse companion has not changed my attitude towards it.

I still hate it and never use it and I resent the fact that I have to have one.

The only good thing about the constant phone presence is, ironically, that I never have to answer it anymore. It's not rude to not answer a phone call anymore. Nowadays, it's rude to call in the first place if you haven't texted to expect a call, and no one expects anyone to answer a call from a number they don't know. So, that's one silver lining.

Phone obsession is crazy coo-coo nutso, especially while driving.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I keep my cell phone on my nightstand when I sleep. It is actually there most of the time when I am at home because I rarely have need of it when I am home. Does that constitute "sleeping with it"?

When I go to bed I put my medication bottles on it so that I am more likely remember both to take my medication and to grab my phone before leaving for work.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a Black Lace cover might look like:

"Agadoo" REMIX/COVER by SPACE BBQ
Youtube ZCCxUADkXIc

/sorry
//not sorry
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know if uneasy is the right word, but a couple weeks ago I was driving my kids across town to their mom's place and forgot my phone at my place. It reminded of the 20th century. It was actually kind of nice. But a bit odd as well. I said "Take that google!" in my head. "You can't find me!!"

It is probably better to have smartphones, but I also liked driving between college and my parents house knowing I was completely unable to talk to anybody. Just drive and listen to music. We can talk when I get there.

*shrugs* I don't know. Pros and cons to everything
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you have lots of phones:

Black Lace- Gang Bang
Youtube qn3aPweeZVQ
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Cafe Threads: GIS for "cell phone boxers" is surprisingly disappointing.  :(


[Fark user image 205x400]

Can you explain to an old person what those things are supposed to do?  Are they like some sort of tab so you can hold your phone better to take a selfie?


Its a sleeve for your credit cards and stuff so you theoretically dont need to carry your wallet and your phone.  Its a good idea but if you lose your phone now youve also lost your cards.  I use one fwiw if im just running out to the store or something.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm always on my phone, right up to the moment I notice that my kids have developed grooves in their fingers from carrying their phones everywhere.  They also have posture changes and less verbal skills, while having mad typing skills.

My memory skills are better, but every one of them has faster research skills.  I think we'll be ok.
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: If you have lots of phones:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qn3aPwee​ZVQ]


PNSFW Rita Sue and Bob Too having a gang bang HD - YouTube
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well I put my phone on my night stand when I go to bed. If that's what they're talking about I don't think that's all that strange. Lots of people had phones in their bedrooms before cell phones existed.

Plus I'm getting old so I like to have it nearby in case I stroke out or something and can't get out of bed otherwise no one would probably find me until my dogs have eaten half of my corpse.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's the wife, asleep with phone in hand. She sleeps like this most nights.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guilty here!!!!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Here's the wife, asleep with phone in hand. She sleeps like this most nights.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


I think we have those same pillows.
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My phone goes on the desk 8 feet away from the bed to charge every night. If it stayed in the bed, I wouldnt get out of bed when the alarm went off, or id crush it in my sleep.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Here's the wife, asleep with phone in hand. She sleeps like this most nights.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


She may be streaming something when you fall asleep
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is still less often than men think about sex.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My phone is red and personally I'd love a clear cover with a black lace pattern.
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I spend hardly any time at all on my phone while at home. That's what I have a computer for.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mobile phones are responsible for 1.6 million car crashes annually, causing half a million injuries and 6,000 deaths, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

No, they're not. And neither are children fighting in the back seat or poorly-placed coffee cup lids. Distracted drivers are responsible for every one of those, *not* their phones or anything else.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My phone automatically turns off at 11pm, on again at 6:30am.  Email (work) turns off at 5:01pm and
on again at 7:00am M-F.  On Friday, at 5:01pm, it doesn't turn back on until 7:00am Monday.
After work, I rarely touch my phone unless someone calls.
 
