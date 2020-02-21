 Skip to content
(BBC)   Jailed British politician asked for almond milk with her first breakfast in jail... "or soya if there's no alternative"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark you, you're in jail, not a Holiday Inn Express
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking hell, seriously?
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay...and? Does her body have a problem with dairy? Because if it does, that seems like a reasonable request to me.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean I can't get a private room? Don't you know who I am?!?!?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's legit lactose intolerant, it'd be in the guards' best interest not to give her cow's milk. And judging by the pic, there's a high probability of her being lactose intolerant.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any woman who requests a non dairy milk alternative gets a night in the box.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phoenix87ta: Okay...and? Does her body have a problem with dairy? Because if it does, that seems like a reasonable request to me.


Well, then she probably needs to learn how to be gentle with how she wipes. I imagine jail toilet paper is pretty rough.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starve!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in prison, so I say TFB, eat it dry.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phoenix87ta: Okay...and? Does her body have a problem with dairy? Because if it does, that seems like a reasonable request to me.


Then your alternative would be water.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: If she's legit lactose intolerant, it'd be in the guards' best interest not to give her cow's milk. And judging by the pic, there's a high probability of her being lactose intolerant.


If she is lactose intolerant, then don't drink the milk.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The point of jail is to punish people, not to pamper them with lots of consumer options. Lactose intolerant? Sofa King what? Should have thought of that before breaking the law.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All prisoners, politician or not, should be on water and nutriloaf rations.  Flavor is for people outside of prison.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She also writes about feeling "flabbergasted" by another prisoner dancing naked near the showers and her struggle to understand sexual prison slang."

This is important and miscommunication can lead to some embarrassing situations.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, almonds are not woke.  They use too many resources to make.  So not only should her request be denied, she should have to go to the reeducation camp.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 122-page memoir, Snakes and Adders, also deals with Ms Onasanya's decision to join the Labour Party and how she became an MP."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Also, almonds are not woke.  They use too many resources to make.  So not only should her request be denied, she should have to go to the reeducation camp.


She should be be sent to Superjail now.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The struggle is real...and dairy/gluten free.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Robin Williams Live On Broadway New York 2002
Youtube 73mWXVa12_c


"YOU CALL THIS QUICHE?!"
 
KingKauff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: "She also writes about feeling "flabbergasted" by another prisoner dancing naked near the showers and her struggle to understand sexual prison slang."

This is important and miscommunication can lead to some embarrassing situations.


The learning curve is steep, but short. She'll figure it out.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?


yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose​_​intolerance
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think one specific thing includes alternatives.  I think what she meant was "I demand almond milk and no alternative except soya" phrased in a way that she thought sounded more inclusive.  I don't include almond "milk" under the term milk, personally.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?

yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose_​intolerance


That's why I don't drink milk.  Well, that and it tastes nasty.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All prisoners, politician or not, should be on water and nutriloaf rations.  Flavor is for people outside of prison.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


ALMOND MILK IS FOR CLOSERS.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.


Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't they have Club Fed over there? Where did Prince Andrew do his ... oh, right.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mindlock: KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.

Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.


Why 3 and 10 month sentences?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: Ms Onasanya became the first sitting MP in nearly three decades to be jailed when she was convicted of lying to police over a speeding ticket. She was given a three-month sentence.

Officer: "Good day madam. Do you know why I stopped you today?"
MP Onasanya: "No idea"
Officer: "RIGHT! OUT OF THE VEHICLE. YOU WERE EXCEEDING THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT BY 9 KM/HR AND I AM NOW PLACING YOU UNDER ARREST FOR MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS TO AN OFFICER AND INTERFERING WITH AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION!"
Her brother Festus Onasanya was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to the same charge.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

DAD BLAME IT... I WAS NOT SPEEDIN. MY HORSE IS TOO DARNED OLD TO GO THAT FAST.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Mindlock: KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.

Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.

Why 3 and 10 month sentences?


Archaic English measurements - fortnight and furlong respectively I believe...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She should have asked to speak to the manager.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Mindlock: KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.

Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.

Why 3 and 10 month sentences?


It was pretty egregious.

There were two incidents which they tried  putting on a former tenant who was out of the country and lied to authorities giving them false contact information so they couldn't actually reach that tenant.  Added with the fact that she was a solicitor and probably should know better.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: KingKauff: Mindlock: KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.

Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.

Why 3 and 10 month sentences?

Archaic English measurements - fortnight and furlong respectively I believe...


Stoopid metric system
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?

yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose_​intolerance


Yes, but, to be clear, this varies widely by population group. Folks of East Asian descent, for example, are 70-100% lactose intolerant as a population group, while those of Northern European descent are just 18-26% lactose intolerant. About 40 million Americans - a little under an eighth of the population - are lactose intolerant.

Similarly, "lactose intolerance" is not a binary - the term simply refers to a reduced ability to process lactose, and can very from mild to severe, depending on your degree of lactase deficiency. Most people that are lactose intolerant can consume small quantities with no symptoms whatsoever.
 
camarugala
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Also, almonds are not woke.  They use too many resources to make.  So not only should her request be denied, she should have to go to the reeducation camp.


She is also black. She may have some kind of lawsuit in the mix here. Because she's black.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...when she was convicted of lying to police over a speeding ticket."

Anyone else getting the impression that someone wanted her out of the game and sort of forced the issue?  Not saying she didn't do it, but jail time over lying about a speeding ticket?
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All fake milk is crappy...........

I've been to jail 3 times thank the Godz for bail!

Never been in for more than 12 hours & for me that was enough for me.

Food, bed, people (in w/ya), guardz, judgez all plain SUX!!!! Don't like it one bit and ain't trying for a 4th either.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mindlock: KingKauff: Mindlock: KingKauff: She got jail time for lying to police about a speeding ticket?  And her brother got 10 months for the same?  Something's missing from the article.

Lying is lying.  And if I remember correctly, they tried pinning the blame on someone who wasn't in the country at the time.

Why 3 and 10 month sentences?

It was pretty egregious.

There were two incidents which they tried  putting on a former tenant who was out of the country and lied to authorities giving them false contact information so they couldn't actually reach that tenant.  Added with the fact that she was a solicitor and probably should know better.


Ah.  Thanks!
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?


The term is lactophobic.

Those of us who love dairy products are sick and tired of society's rampant lactophobia
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dangerous_sociopath: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?

yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose_​intolerance

Yes, but, to be clear, this varies widely by population group. Folks of East Asian descent, for example, are 70-100% lactose intolerant as a population group, while those of Northern European descent are just 18-26% lactose intolerant. About 40 million Americans - a little under an eighth of the population - are lactose intolerant.

Similarly, "lactose intolerance" is not a binary - the term simply refers to a reduced ability to process lactose, and can very from mild to severe, depending on your degree of lactase deficiency. Most people that are lactose intolerant can consume small quantities with no symptoms whatsoever.


It's sad that so many people are intolerant of lactose just because of what it is.  Just goes to show that we have a long way to go as a civilization.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's kind of exotic looking... looks like Johnny Cochrane in drag.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dangerous_sociopath: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?

yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose_​intolerance

Yes, but, to be clear, this varies widely by population group. Folks of East Asian descent, for example, are 70-100% lactose intolerant as a population group, while those of Northern European descent are just 18-26% lactose intolerant. About 40 million Americans - a little under an eighth of the population - are lactose intolerant.

Similarly, "lactose intolerance" is not a binary - the term simply refers to a reduced ability to process lactose, and can very from mild to severe, depending on your degree of lactase deficiency. Most people that are lactose intolerant can consume small quantities with no symptoms whatsoever.


yup.

I'm white on white, with a little native American thrown in somewhere along the line.
I grew up on dairy milk delivered to the house, it even had the cream on top, and never had a problem.

Somewhere in my late teens early 20s I started to get sensitive to dairy. It's not too bad as far as that goes but a glass of whole milk on an empty stomach, or a real ice cream milkshake means I can't be far from a toilet for the next 6 hours or so. But I can eat most cheese without trouble (a triple cream brie might be too much) so there are plenty who are worse off than me.
I drink lactose free milk, but the process makes it taste sweet as the lactose molecule is broken into two other sugar molecules and results in a sweeter milk. Fine for coffee or cereal, not so great for a glass by itself.

If I absolutely need a cold glass of milk, then a few lactose digestive pills help. Not 100% effective, but better than not.
 
Cat F Cat F
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great missed opportunity to do the, "Oh, I'm sorry," spin 360, "here you go, one soy almond frap," and walk off. Or just throw it in their face, and attack them. To each their own.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: The point of jail is to punish people, not to pamper them with lots of consumer options. Lactose intolerant? Sofa King what? Should have thought of that before breaking the law.


No, the point is about rehabilitation.

Ok, I couldnt type that with a straight face.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: FormlessOne: Dangerous_sociopath: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Aren't the majority of people in the world lactose intolerant after weaning?

yes.

"One estimate puts the average at 65% of the global population"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lactose_​intolerance

Yes, but, to be clear, this varies widely by population group. Folks of East Asian descent, for example, are 70-100% lactose intolerant as a population group, while those of Northern European descent are just 18-26% lactose intolerant. About 40 million Americans - a little under an eighth of the population - are lactose intolerant.

Similarly, "lactose intolerance" is not a binary - the term simply refers to a reduced ability to process lactose, and can very from mild to severe, depending on your degree of lactase deficiency. Most people that are lactose intolerant can consume small quantities with no symptoms whatsoever.

yup.

I'm white on white, with a little native American thrown in somewhere along the line.
I grew up on dairy milk delivered to the house, it even had the cream on top, and never had a problem.

Somewhere in my late teens early 20s I started to get sensitive to dairy. It's not too bad as far as that goes but a glass of whole milk on an empty stomach, or a real ice cream milkshake means I can't be far from a toilet for the next 6 hours or so. But I can eat most cheese without trouble (a triple cream brie might be too much) so there are plenty who are worse off than me.
I drink lactose free milk, but the process makes it taste sweet as the lactose molecule is broken into two other sugar molecules and results in a sweeter milk. Fine for coffee or cereal, not so great for a glass by itself.

If I absolutely need a cold glass of milk, then a few lactose digestive pills help. Not 100% effective, but better than not.


Try Fairlife.

It actually tastes good for super processed science milk.
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: Okay...and? Does her body have a problem with dairy? Because if it does, that seems like a reasonable request to me.


Possibly, but it seems to have no problem with crime
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

camarugala: AmbassadorBooze: Also, almonds are not woke.  They use too many resources to make.  So not only should her request be denied, she should have to go to the reeducation camp.

She is also black. She may have some kind of lawsuit in the mix here. Because she's black.


There was a very similar case with a white MP, Chris Huhne. He got a ticket for speeding, his (then) wife claimed she was driving so he wouldn't lose his licence. Got done for perverting the course of justice, sentenced to 8 months.

So I don't think there's any racial element at play here.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron de havilland: camarugala: AmbassadorBooze: Also, almonds are not woke.  They use too many resources to make.  So not only should her request be denied, she should have to go to the reeducation camp.

She is also black. She may have some kind of lawsuit in the mix here. Because she's black.

There was a very similar case with a white MP, Chris Huhne. He got a ticket for speeding, his (then) wife claimed she was driving so he wouldn't lose his licence. Got done for perverting the course of justice, sentenced to 8 months.

So I don't think there's any racial element at play here.


On the other hand, neither was a Tory, so there may be a political aspect.
 
