 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   When hiking the Appalachian Trail, watch out for falling trains   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 6:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not as common as local meth-monsters looking to run a train.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A footbridge used by hundreds of thousands of hikers each year to cross the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., is closed indefinitely, National Park Service officials said.

Gosh. If only there was some other alternative way to cross a river besides a footbridge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A footbridge used by hundreds of thousands of hikers each year to cross the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., is closed indefinitely, National Park Service officials said.

Gosh. If only there was some other alternative way to cross a river besides a footbridge.


This is hiker's equivalent to the GW bridge.
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What concerns me is the article still says they don't know what caused the derailment.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A footbridge used by hundreds of thousands of hikers each year to cross the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., is closed indefinitely, National Park Service officials said.

That's unfortunate.

The train line was restored a day after the Dec. 21 derailment, but the National Park Service said it is still assessing the damage to the footbridge. NPS is coordinating the restoration efforts with CSX, which will cover the cost for the repairs.

They did however put a nice sign up while we wait for it to be repaired.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sounds like getting that footbridge repaired isn't much of a priority
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I haven't seen that kind of wreckage in Harpers Ferry since 1859.
 
rightClick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whitroth: What concerns me is the article still says they don't know what caused the derailment.


" Officials have offered no specific information about what caused the seven-car train to derail. "

Not necessarily the same thing
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report