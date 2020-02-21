 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34 including 21 in people "repatriated" by the State Department for some damn reason   (nytimes.com) divider line
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we use proper quarantine protocols it shouldn't be a huge deal.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That and the damn reason subby is that they're Americans.


That and the damn reason subby is that they're Americans.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

About that...


About that...

They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.

Against the advice of the CDC.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Asa Phelps: If we use proper quarantine protocols it shouldn't be a huge deal.


yeah I totally trust this administration to follow the rules, after they blew off the CDC recommendations.

\huge rolleyes
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I know what that means, you want me to have an abortion!


I know what that means, you want me to have an abortion!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.


It wasn't commercial, it was a charter firm (Kalitta Air) often used by the USG for this sort of thing. They actually fly cargo planes, and install seats when they're hired to move people (they're often used for deploying military units.)
 
tommyl66
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uh, it was our understanding that there would be no math...


Uh, it was our understanding that there would be no math...
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

And now some of the uninfected are noow infected.

/whoopsie-doodle! my bad!

About that...

They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.

Against the advice of the CDC.


And now some of the uninfected are noow infected.

/whoopsie-doodle! my bad!
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Please let the "GET ME OFF THIS SHIP!!!" biatch be one of them......
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because our country is controlled by an apocalyptic death cult that believes their sky wizard will only materialize when things get super farked up down here.

It's Stupid Armageddon.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
all your germs are belong to us...
 
Two16
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i0.wp.comView Full Size

About that...

They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.

Against the advice of the CDC.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember when Obama brought some people with Ebola back to the US and everyone lost their minds?

/good times
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I saw different from WaPo this morning. Lemme see if I can find it

It wasn't commercial, it was a charter firm (Kalitta Air) often used by the USG for this sort of thing. They actually fly cargo planes, and install seats when they're hired to move people (they're often used for deploying military units.)


I saw different from WaPo this morning. Lemme see if I can find it
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Gubbo: They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.

It wasn't commercial, it was a charter firm (Kalitta Air) often used by the USG for this sort of thing. They actually fly cargo planes, and install seats when they're hired to move people (they're often used for deploying military units.)


Hmm, commercial or charter. Probably not important concerning the mixing of people with the virus and those without

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​coronavirus-diamond-princess-cruise-am​ericans/2020/02/20/b6f54cae-5279-11ea-​b119-4faabac6674f_story.html
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/20​2​0/s0215-Diamond-Princess-Repatriation.​html

CDC statement from last week.  Mentions the chartered planes but I don't know if that is what actually happened.

It wasn't commercial, it was a charter firm (Kalitta Air) often used by the USG for this sort of thing. They actually fly cargo planes, and install seats when they're hired to move people (they're often used for deploying military units.)

I saw different from WaPo this morning. Lemme see if I can find it


https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/20​2​0/s0215-Diamond-Princess-Repatriation.​html

CDC statement from last week.  Mentions the chartered planes but I don't know if that is what actually happened.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

But will even this willful, deadly stupidity penetrate the thick skills of 'on the fence' voters?

Probably not. Pinheads.

About that...

They were put on a commercial airplane, with regular people who weren't infected.

Against the advice of the CDC.


But will even this willful, deadly stupidity penetrate the thick skills of 'on the fence' voters?

Probably not. Pinheads.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where should they have been brought, subby?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby strikes me as the kind of idiot who has a kitchen cabinet overflowing from iodine pill bottles after 9/11.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What the hell stupid ass strawman is this?


What the hell stupid ass strawman is this?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sarah Jessica Parker seen crying in her feed bucket.

again
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A competent Administration acting competently listening to competent people?

Yes, I remember that.

Stop f*cking reminding me.

/good times


A competent Administration acting competently listening to competent people?

Yes, I remember that.

Stop f*cking reminding me.
 
Gooch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're all unnecessarily fearful of this virus; I bet in a first world country with modern sanitation and medicine, the death toll will approximate flu levels both in percentage and types of people felled (the old, the immunocompromised). Pull up your pants and but down your expanded version of Stephen King's The Stand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I bet... the "hold my beer and watch this" of all helpful scientific research.


I bet... the "hold my beer and watch this" of all helpful scientific research.
 
