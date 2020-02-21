 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   He who controls the Spice OH MY GOD WHAT DID HE DO TO HIS LEG (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Nefarious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the leg was possessed by an ancient evil and actually saved himself by cutting it off?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nefarious: What if the leg was possessed by an ancient evil and actually saved himself by cutting it off?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors asked him why he did this, but he was stumped.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia?  He should have just shot his leg up with krokodil.  It would have fallen off by itself, saved him the effort.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is a really clean cut for someone who is inebriated.  That man is going places.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Russia?  He should have just shot his leg up with krokodil.  It would have fallen off by itself, saved him the effort.


Well, no. The meaty bits would have fallen off, leaving the nice white bone to stick out for all to see.

Yes, this happens. No don't GIS it, it's horrible.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: That is a really clean cut for someone who is inebriated.  That man is going places.


Dunno about that. Circles, maybe.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is another lopsided victory for the drugs are bad side.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In America, he could probably try to sue someone, but he wouldn't have a leg to stand on.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A living legend.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These things always happen in Russia.

or Florida.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A finger I could almost understand. A leg? How did he not bleed to death?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His journey of a thousand miles will start with a single step.  And end there too.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This Spice sounds like a helluva drug. Wonder if I could score some.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And you know, he probably started his drug habit with marijuana.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...cut off his left leg above the knee..."

... but he seems to be all right now?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size

"Now who's laughing?"
 
Two16
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [photos1.blogger.com image 720x463]
"Now who's laughing?"


"Who's laughing now?"
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is not known how the unidentified man managed to make his way to the hospital.

Thrown out of a car that was driving by is my guess.
I just hope his treatment doesn't cost an arm and a leg. No choice... he wouldn't have a leg to stand on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [photos1.blogger.com image 720x463]
"Now who's laughing?"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I am!"
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whatshisname: These things always happen in Russia.

or Florida.


Florida is Americas Russia.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Percise1: It is not known how the unidentified man managed to make his way to the hospital.

Thrown out of a car that was driving by is my guess.
I just hope his treatment doesn't cost an arm and a leg. No choice... he wouldn't have a leg to stand on.


Bad joke. That guy isn't gonna give you a standing ovation for that one.

I'd come up with a better one, but I'm stumped.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he wanted to make a leg lamp for next Christmas
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A finger I could almost understand. A leg? How did he not bleed to death?


In some cases, the blood vessels actually constrict and collapse at the severing and staunch the flow. Might even help if someone shows up and ties it off right after it happened. There's a big difference between cleanly severing a femoral artery and rending a femoral artery, at least from what I have been unfortunate enough to see in person. The fun part is trying to help a sober person who is bleeding out; no telling how hard it would be with an inebriated person, unless they actually passed out.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar


What was in the box?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [photos1.blogger.com image 720x463]
"Now who's laughing?"


Necronomicon: not even once.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar


There's an animal kind of trick.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Percise1: It is not known how the unidentified man managed to make his way to the hospital.

Thrown out of a car that was driving by is my guess.
I just hope his treatment doesn't cost an arm and a leg. No choice... he wouldn't have a leg to stand on.

Bad joke. That guy isn't gonna give you a standing ovation for that one.

I'd come up with a better one, but I'm stumped.


I'll shake a leg and hop on it...
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MycroftHolmes: He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar

What was in the box?


Pain.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: That is a really clean cut for someone who is inebriated.  That man is going places.


Band saws make pretty straight cuts.  Not sure what he used.  He definitely didn't hack at it.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if the plan to cut off his leg occurred before he took the drugs. He could have taken the drugs to dull the pain and put him mentally somewhere where he'd be capable of doing it. The article says he also took painkillers.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MycroftHolmes: He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar

What was in the box?


Goop
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: MycroftHolmes: He failed his test to see if he was human.

He is lucky to have been spared the gom jabbar

There's an animal kind of trick.


A human would remain in the trap, endure the pain, feigning death that he might kill the trapper and remove the threat to his kind
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just NOPEed out of that article harder than any other ever.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nefarious: What if the leg was possessed by an ancient evil and actually saved himself by cutting it off?


He should probably have a chainsaw grafted on, in case he needs to battle more evil later.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Tis but a scratch.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: And you know, he probably started his drug habit with marijuana.


He's Russian, so no, he would have started with codeine or vodak.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: MythDragon: [photos1.blogger.com image 720x463]
"Now who's laughing?"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
"I am!"


Good? Bad? I'm the guy with the gun.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
he's gonna regret that when he sobers up
 
drxym
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The great thing about these Russian stories is that it doesn't matter if they're bullshiat or not. Maybe it is true, maybe it isn't. But why should the Sun care about due diligence when they have pages to fill?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It'll definitely be easier for him to walk without rhythm now.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

