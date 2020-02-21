 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   McDUI trifecta in play after two consecutive customers fall asleep in the drive thru   (freep.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 10:50 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this not a reasonable place to nap?
 
lamric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll take a vodka and supersize it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are you not entertained?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do you want fries with that?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OK, McDUI made my day. I'm gonna remember that.
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a McDUI friend. Bailed her out of jail.
She passed out after ordering but before pick up. She held up McDs drive thru for quite some time.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, I can't blame the second person, you're just sitting there, waiting for the person in front of you to move, you're tired, you rest your eyes a bit, I mean, what's the worst that can happen, the guy moves and the guy behind you honks the horn?
 
WithinReason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two drivers were driving three cars?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report