 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ride Apart)   What's the best way to celebrate four months of sobriety? Not this   (rideapart.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 7:38 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
LMFAO ft. Lil Jon - Shots (Official Video)
Youtube XNtTEibFvlQ
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A three day bender.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
skewed priority. this fool is going to sit in prison while his kids go hungry and they lose their living quarters because no paycheck is coming in. most people learn to think of consequences way before they are 10 years old.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: A three day bender.


Only three days? Weaksauce. Seven day bender and pray your liver and brain survives (just make sure you have enough PTO to cover it)..
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He must have watched that Bojack Horseman episode about Sarah Lynn going for her nine month sobriety chip.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
1979
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$3500 exhaust?
 
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IT BEGINS
Youtube pEb_BV5TAfA
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

1979: $3500 exhaust?


Benjimin_Dover: A three pipe bender.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Benjimin_Dover: A three day bender.

Only three days? Weaksauce. Seven day bender and pray your liver and brain survives (just make sure you have enough PTO to cover it)..


Oh, and stealing a motorcycle during the bender? Not only no, but HELL NO!! Spend the time you are on your bender at home, letting someone else pick up the booze so that you don't end up doing something stupid while not at home and drunk and end up sobering up in county jail.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

1979: $3500 exhaust?


came here to also question this figure. can get a titanium race exhaust for 1k. (i looked it up) Cycle mechanics do not make that kind of cash for an install.  Douchebag dealer pricing in play...
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, Kawasakis aren't bad bikes, but for a celebratory ride....? I dunno, aim higher.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Benjimin_Dover: A three day bender.

Only three days? Weaksauce. Seven day bender and pray your liver and brain survives (just make sure you have enough PTO to cover it)..

Oh, and stealing a motorcycle during the bender? Not only no, but HELL NO!! Spend the time you are on your bender at home, letting someone else pick up the booze so that you don't end up doing something stupid while not at home and drunk and end up sobering up in county jail.


I did most of my bendering inside, but you know... things get hazy.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report