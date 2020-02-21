 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Iowa Republican wants couples to declare their sexual orientation before getting a marriage license. If only there was some easy way to tell if a couple was straight or gay when they were applying for marriage   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size


This is totally not the face of a man who would trade blowjobs for meth at the local truck stop.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what they intend to use the information for but I would hope many heterosexuals to self declare as gay and same-sex couples to likewise declare as heterosexual just for fun.

Also, after getting married, immediately petition the government to advise them of a change of sexuality status on your marriage record.  Ask for the necessary forms and confirmation that your sexuality has been amended.  Record the phone calls with the county clerk.  Do that like every month.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see Trump gaining a whole lot of fans in the last four years but I can imagine a lot of non voters getting off their ass to vote against him.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.
 
impaler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party of small goverment
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am heterozygosexual.  I prefer to have sex with people who are not me.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like someone who had a real bad experience pining for a person who played for the other team and wants to make them liable for hurting him.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A marriage is a contract.

All long as all parties consent, what do their demographic details matter?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


I sexually identify as an attack helicopter.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government wants to ban 512 oz sodas? OMG the government is oppressing me!

Government wants to create a list of admitted homosexuals? Meh.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orientation in Austin is SxSW.  Iowa must be more Bro & Sis, judging from that guy's photo.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gaydar ...?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


How about the option of "none of your damn business we are of age, and not related to each other by blood" unlike the parents of the legislator who proposed this.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I am heterozygosexual.  I prefer to have sex with people who are not me.


Does Palmela Handerson count?

What about her twin sister Lefty?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


Hell I'd select unsure no matter what.  "Yeah I'm taking the dive marrying someone, but am I actually attracted to them...? I just wanted someone to see the new Sonic movie with!"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously Greg and Steve are a heterosexual couple.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone's wife left him for a lady...
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I forget who got listed as the "wife" on my marriage license (I'm gay, but my husband isn't).  We got married right after Obergefell, and the county clerk appologized that they hadn't received the new license forms yet (the state was changing from something like "man" and "wife" to a list of options for each party and you just check the box you want).  It's fine by us; we don't really care, and both find it kind of funny...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [wp-media.patheos.com image 850x475]

This is totally not the face of a man who would trade blowjobs for meth at the local truck stop.


Shockingly, From King's district.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is bi and I'm straight, but our marriage is still male/female, dumbassmitter.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should just put asexual just to fark with their heads. "What do you mean? You people have sexual attraction? YOU PERVERTS!"

Glockenspiel Hero: I sexually identify as an attack helicopter.


Oh now THIS is funny though.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not even trying to be subtle about being fascist any more!

static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


There are a lot of people identifying as alternative orientations like demisexual, asexual, sapiosexual, autosexual...


And then there are going to be the prank ones like cthulhusexual and arborsexual.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the government out of marriage.  Problem solved.

Make everybody file taxes separately. Why should married people file differently from other taxpayers?

We don't need marriage for children.  Evidence:  all the bastards that don't starve to death.

We don't need marriage for sex.  Evidence:  sex outside of marriage.

If the government stopped certifying marriages and people shacked up or got a religious marriage or an atheist marriage or married under the sport of lego, it shouldn't matter.  Make it so the government has no say or interest in paperwork declaring who married who.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days people are in the mood for a hotdog, some days they'd rather have a taco. Some days people get the urge to plug holes, other days they want their hole plugged. A piece of paper won't change this.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't see Trump gaining a whole lot of fans in the last four years but I can imagine a lot of non voters getting off their ass to vote against him.


If we don't get nearly a 100% turnout from Millennials, gays, trans, minorities, etc... They deserve the future they made for themselves.
 
hammer85 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable answer is "none anymore".
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't seem all that odd considering how androgynous some people can be.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.

Hell I'd select unsure no matter what.  "Yeah I'm taking the dive marrying someone, but am I actually attracted to them...? I just wanted someone to see the new Sonic movie with!"


I've heard it's pretty good, as a comedy.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I hate red states and their racism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc.
Get the f*ck over it, mind your own f*cking business, and let people live their lives.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't need to read six paragraphs before learning the shiatstain's name.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party of smaller, less intrusive government.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: They are not even trying to be subtle about being fascist any more!

[static1.squarespace.com image 400x194]


They've been doing this for a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, government so small it fits in your bedroom....or hooha.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do ammosexuals have to declare?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: I'm not sure what they intend to use the information for but I would hope many heterosexuals to self declare as gay and same-sex couples to likewise declare as heterosexual just for fun.

Also, after getting married, immediately petition the government to advise them of a change of sexuality status on your marriage record.  Ask for the necessary forms and confirmation that your sexuality has been amended.  Record the phone calls with the county clerk.  Do that like every month.


They make lists of people they hate for a reason.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

impaler: Party of small stupid government
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


So Nunes can list Grapefruitsexual and Mitch can list Turtlefarker

/and Rush can be an Orangeopheliac
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a great example of a Nunya, as in nunyabusiness.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 200x300]
He looks like he jerks off watching his wife fark black guys.


JESUS FARKING CHRIST.

Yeah, he has bodies somewhere. There's something deeply wrong with that guy.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Get the government out of marriage.  Problem solved.

Make everybody file taxes separately. Why should married people file differently from other taxpayers?

We don't need marriage for children.  Evidence:  all the bastards that don't starve to death.

We don't need marriage for sex.  Evidence:  sex outside of marriage.

If the government stopped certifying marriages and people shacked up or got a religious marriage or an atheist marriage or married under the sport of lego, it shouldn't matter.  Make it so the government has no say or interest in paperwork declaring who married who.


The government should be involved as far as certifying the contract and ensuring appropriate provisions are followed upon its dissolution.

A far better idea is to get religion out of marriage.  They're the groups that keep borking it up.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: An Iowa bill (Senate File 2130) proposes just that: Applicants for a marriage license would have to specify whether they are bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, or "unsure." (There's also a blank to fill in for anyone who identifies outside of the listed options.)

LOL.  They left a blank for other.  Now you are just asking for it.


Does this mean I can marry a toaster? I assure you our love is true.
Glad to see someone is addressing this pressing issue.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jarofquotes.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I am heterozygosexual.  I prefer to have sex with people who are not me.


Sick bastard.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Get the government out of marriage.  Problem solved.

Make everybody file taxes separately. Why should married people file differently from other taxpayers?

We don't need marriage for children.  Evidence:  all the bastards that don't starve to death.

We don't need marriage for sex.  Evidence:  sex outside of marriage.

If the government stopped certifying marriages and people shacked up or got a religious marriage or an atheist marriage or married under the sport of lego, it shouldn't matter.  Make it so the government has no say or interest in paperwork declaring who married who.


Marriage is primarily a convenience thing for insurance, inheritance, power of attorney, etc. Its essentially a bunch of legal contracts rolled into one for convenience.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: The party of smaller, less intrusive government.


It's nanny state government, assuming that the nanny is Mildred Ratched or Rosa Klebb.
 
