Wuhan doesn't get the memo and releases new virus numbers way higher than the Beijing official count
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The party boss of Wuhan, Wang Zhonglin, has ordered a citywide sweep to find all remaining cases of coronavirus infections so that the city would have "baseline" statistics to work with. At the same time, he issued a warning to local party cadres: If one more case were to be found in a household, he said, that district's party secretary would be held accountable."

This doesn't get said enough. Cases aren't going down in China b/c the epidemic has already peaked, they're going down b/c if new ones are found party bosses get fired. China is lying to the world, and basically exporting their problem to everyone else.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for a proper exposee of the Diamond Princess disaster to come out.

It's been leaking out slowly that they never did the quarantine correctly. Staff were not being isolated. They were preparing and delivering food, and cleaning up, and they were completely untrained for the task. The staff ate communal meals.

It's fairly certain that staff kept infecting more and more passengers. Japan did not deploy infectious disease experts to the ship. The show was being run by administrators from the Health Department with no relevant expertise.

Ultimately, it's almost impossible to fully contain something like this anyway. The best hope was to slow it enough that we'll get a handle on the best care before it becomes an uncontained global pandemic. One more week and much will be revealed.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm still waiting for a proper exposee of the Diamond Princess disaster to come out.

It's been leaking out slowly that they never did the quarantine correctly. Staff were not being isolated. They were preparing and delivering food, and cleaning up, and they were completely untrained for the task. The staff ate communal meals.

It's fairly certain that staff kept infecting more and more passengers. Japan did not deploy infectious disease experts to the ship. The show was being run by administrators from the Health Department with no relevant expertise.

Ultimately, it's almost impossible to fully contain something like this anyway. The best hope was to slow it enough that we'll get a handle on the best care before it becomes an uncontained global pandemic. One more week and much will be revealed.


Doesn't a cruise ship seem like a perfect petri dish to test out exactly how contagious something really is?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes:

Doesn't a cruise ship seem like a perfect petri dish to test out exactly how contagious something really is?

No, prisons are. Yours is a stupid conspiracy theory. Incompetent bureaucrats is a far far more likely answer.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oops.

Somebody's family will be getting a bill for the bullet.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wademh: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes:

Doesn't a cruise ship seem like a perfect petri dish to test out exactly how contagious something really is?

No, prisons are. Yours is a stupid conspiracy theory. Incompetent bureaucrats is a far far more likely answer.


Well, a few prisons in China have cases, so they've got that going for them.
 
manhole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the sub suggesting those Chinese folk are bad at maths?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still worried that India doesn't have more confirmed cases.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because the people they released the virus to kill wont die.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes:

Doesn't a cruise ship seem like a perfect petri dish to test out exactly how contagious something really is?

No, prisons are. Yours is a stupid conspiracy theory. Incompetent bureaucrats is a far far more likely answer.


I didn't read his comment to imply that Diamond Princess was being used as a petri dish to test how contagious a disease is, rather that the proximity of staff and passengers would allow such if one wanted to, or one could study after in-hindsight.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is going to be a lucrative contract for the new great Wuhan Wall of China.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's basically the Chernobyl problem.

Step 1) problem
Step 2) deny problem exists
Step 3) most workable solutions are now off the table due to problem becoming much worse under step 2
Step 4) deny scope of problem
Step 5) you now have fewer options because scope of problem became worse under step 4
Etc
 
