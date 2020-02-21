 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   Ya know what. Let's throw a Kama Sutra themed party on Valentines day and put a bed on the dance floor of our bar. What could possibly go wrong   (11alive.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 11:52 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone could kindly do the needful and expose their shockings?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
People enjoy sex, story at 11.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they have a buffet too?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

offacue: People enjoy sex, story at 11.


That's not why my wife says.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And there was no meth involved.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Making good life choices is not something I would expect from her.
 
manhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Always a face-pierced skank.
 
freidog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

...and uploaded it to pornhub...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 750x422]

Making good life choices is not something I would expect from her.


I'd hit it ... like a nail through the face.
 
Telos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's utterly ridiculous. No one going to that party was unaware of what they were going to see. Consenting adults had consent.
 
FrickinBored
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My girlfriend bought me the Kama Sutra for Valentines one year.... it put me in an awkward position.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her mouth is disturbingly wider than her lips.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

Of course they did.

For science!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People doing the sex in Georgia?!?! Ermagerd!!!!! Someone call the morality police!!!!!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She said that she was unaware that she had violated any laws or county ordinances, but police let her know that she violated two -- providing entertainment that features nudity and promoting a contest where patrons are encouraged to engage in sexual activity.

She was placed under arrest and booked on both of those charges.
Because merely giving her a summons would leave a dangerous terrorist on the streets.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

... and have studied it thoroughly, in private, for the past 5 days
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tmyk: Her mouth is disturbingly wider than her lips.

[Fark user image 750x422]


It unhinges when she feeds.

The piercings are not for decoration. They hold her jaw shut.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the only problem seems to be it was in Georgia and some pearl clutchers got their fainting couches out.
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some people know how to have fun.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.  People shouldn't ram their religious beliefs down others' throats.
 
lennavan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's awful, I can't believe consenting adults tried to engage in sexual activities in a manner that other people could see, some of them without clothes.  This is outrageous, disgusting and bad for society because consenting adults should not be allowed to do things I find repugnant.

Similarly, who the f*ck lets people just eat vegetables publicly?
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The church next door musta called the copz.....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lizzette Vela Loechle is a name that wouldn't be allowed by an editor bc it's a little too on the nose
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Loechle said she decorated the lounge with Valentine's Day flair " .... I do not think that word means what she thinks it means
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well im glad we got these consenting adults off the streets and behind bars.
Thankfully Trump just turned loose a bunch of his jailbird friends so theres plenty of room.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In response to Subby's headline question of what could possibly go wrong with a Kama Sutra-themed Valentine's Day party, I offer "Exhibit A".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Good.  People shouldn't ram their religious beliefs down others' throats.


I see what you did there.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

manhole: Always a face-pierced skank.


Just like there's always a reprehensible misogynist in the comments.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Telos: That's utterly ridiculous. No one going to that party was unaware of what they were going to see. Consenting adults had consent.


Yeah, it's ridiculous until someone gets raped, then it's outrage about how this could have been prevented...
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrickinBored: My girlfriend bought me the Kama Sutra for Valentines one year.... it put me in an awkward position.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well im glad we got these consenting adults off the streets and behind bars.
Thankfully Trump just turned loose a bunch of his jailbird friends so theres plenty of room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 750x422]

Making good life choices is not something I would expect from her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

... and have studied it thoroughly, in private, for the past 5 days


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"On the night of February 14, 2020, a number of patrons chose to engage in inappropriate conduct. We do not condone their actions. We immediately Our manager called us from jail looking for bail money so we notified authorities and began our own internal investigations. In response to our findings, we have terminated the manager on duty at the time, and we are fully prepared to reprimand any additional employees in connection with this unfortunate incident. Currently, we are working on new policies and procedures to prohibit any incident of this nature from occurring again."
 
boneking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Police have obtained surveillance video from the bar on that evening.

We're going to have to see this to believe this event really happened.
 
