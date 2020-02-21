 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Scrapyard gets kicked out of city for polluting the air, moves to business-friendly small town, immediately catches on fire and pollutes the air   (twincities.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pollution creates jobs you stupid libs!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 480x362] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh, that always reminds of the Everett, WA tire fire, which Groening knew about.

Also...don't bring something to your town if you can't handle it on your own:  Especially if that something was already kicked out of somewhere else for farking shiat up.

The city of 4,500 people requested help from the Minnesota National Guard, Pollution Control Agency and Health Department.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please say it fell into the swamp next.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You see that there? That's the warm glow of free enterprise. Gold Bless America!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Best thing Mpls has done for its residents in the past 20 years was giving these guys the boot.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live about 20 miles away so I'm getting a kick....

Fortunately the wind has been blowing the opposite direction.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Libertarian paradise!
 
manhole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Recycling is bullshiat (aside from aluminum). -  P&T
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline:Authorities say Becker recycling plant fire is under control

Image:
Fark user imageView Full Size



I think this might be the fire marshal:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Free Market will quickly take care of this fire.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: Headline:Authorities say Becker recycling plant fire is under control

Image:
[Fark user image 850x477]


I think this might be the fire marshal:
[Fark user image 850x566]


Ummm, that was a photo from Wednesday. It looks a whole lot different right now, the sun is actually shining. now.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: It looks a whole lot different right now, the sun is actually shining. now.


I know.  Just seems kinda lazy to not go get an updated photo if you're going to do an updated article.

If I were the editor (a job i'm, admittedly unqualified for) I might put a before/after photo to really drive home that the fire is now under control.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someday, lad, all this will be yours!

Fark user imageView Full Size


What, the billowing curtains of flame and smoke?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

akya: TheSteelCricket: It looks a whole lot different right now, the sun is actually shining. now.

I know.  Just seems kinda lazy to not go get an updated photo if you're going to do an updated article.

If I were the editor (a job i'm, admittedly unqualified for) I might put a before/after photo to really drive home that the fire is now under control.


Good call. Also, if I was the photographer I would work to get the nuclear power plant in the shot somehow.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Local community had to fight to keep a ship breaking out. For just these reasons.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So what's subby's angle here?

Recycling is bad now too?
 
Report