(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Missing 12 year old is endangered and in possession of a gun. From his pic he also appears to be Holden Caulfield, so watch out   (fox8.com) divider line
40
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody run, the homecoming queen middle school nerd's got a gun.
Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
headline really checks out.

though I suppose Ed Gein would also have worked.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Silver Alerts were for old people.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't going to end well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a younger version of Bernie Goetz.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought silver alert is exclusively for seniors with dementia who got lost and need their meds.
/Not kidding here
//for once.
///the more you know
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so, there's a lot missing from that.

Define "in danger" - is he being hunted by family members, or perhaps an innocent patsy in a drug deal gone south, or maybe he's holding the Thorn of Destiny and an entire cadre of ninjas are after him?

Define "may need medical assistance" - was he winged during the family hunt, or perhaps exposed to a designer drug, or maybe he escaped a mental asylum two weeks ago and has a tenuous hold on reality?

Oh, and he "may" have a gun.

All I got from that was "abused kid took one hit too many, stole Dad's gun, and took off."
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I thought Silver Alerts were for old people.


What I clicked to say. Silver cause of their old people gray hair

I prefer to call them Old People Where's Waldo alerts. Oh gee, be on the lookout for another silver Toyota Camry, that really narrows it down
 
criscodisco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Warsaw.  It's a strange, methy town.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing 12 year old is endangered


Wait, if he's "missing" AND "endangered" does that mean people should hunt him or NOT hunt him?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he has a gun, then he isn't in danger.
/pew pew pew
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

edmo: I thought Silver Alerts were for old people.


Maybe it's time to change it to Boomer alert.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Walker: Everybody run, the homecoming queen middle school nerd's got a gun.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xG3yGdQY​wqg]


I miss the days when that was just an absurd song rather than a terrifying reality

/I'd rather be poisoning pigeons in the park
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He's got a gun, he'll be fine.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ayden Elijah Adee, AKA the ISIS WASP.
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lacks hat...
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yup, he shot himself in the woods.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That kid is a ginger, no way Holden was a ginger.
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like Herbert Kornfeld shaved his mustache.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They can't call it an Amber Alert, because the kid wasn't taken by an estranged family member or stranger.

I agree with FormlessOne...there's too much missing information there. Everything points to "stole dad's gun, and took off".
 
Jedekai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...So he's going to bore 16-year-old me to tears for hundreds of pages talking about songs and how far an old fart shoved his finger up his nose?

/If the pimp killed him during the hotel room scene, it would've been a far better book. Fight me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
  Looks like young what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jedekai: ...So he's going to bore 16-year-old me to tears for hundreds of pages talking about songs and how far an old fart shoved his finger up his nose?

/If the pimp killed him during the hotel room scene, it would've been a far better book. Fight me.


That's "Dongs" not songs.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
no, having a firearm makes things LESS dangerous subby.  Let the kid have his freedom.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's got a gun.  He'll be fine.  His Freedom-Piece will provide.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a 12 year old son.

Office police tweet says 5' 8".  Article says 5' 6". That's very tall for a 12 year old.

Anyways the kid seems troubled - I hope they resolve this with no one getting hurt and get some help for the kid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I hope they resolve this with no one getting hurt


Well, if recent history is any guide these troubled-white-kid-with-a-gun scenarios usually play out pretty peacefully.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look for a disappointed hooker in Manhattan.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I have a 12 year old son.

Office police tweet says 5' 8".  Article says 5' 6". That's very tall for a 12 year old.

Anyways the kid seems troubled - I hope they resolve this with no one getting hurt and get some help for the kid.


my (step) son is 100% Filipino and is 5'11" at 14. He was 5'9" at 12.
Whatever stuff America puts in its food is making giant kids,
 
Bugerz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: missing 12-year-old boy who may be possession of a handgun.

Guns have truly gotten out of control in this country if they are now possessing people.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't in a gated community in FL....
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nah subby, no hat = no Holden.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Guns have truly gotten out of control in this country if they are now possessing people.


Ghost in the Gun Trailer
Youtube T-xSGZfacJM
 
jefferator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Kid of reminds me of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsC4k​f​6x_Q0
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: mrshowrules: I hope they resolve this with no one getting hurt

Well, if recent history is any guide these troubled-white-kid-with-a-gun scenarios usually play out pretty peacefully.


Well, he is white so cops will probably let him let take a few shots before he gets tackled.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard it's not a real gun, just a phony.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
it is primary season - did anyone look on the roof?
 
Report