(BBC)   The price of a UK first class stamp is to rise by 6p to 76p in March, which begs the question: who the hell still sends letters?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks, Brexit!
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I send roughly a dozen pieces of mail each year, birthday and Christmas cards to older family members.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The old price was none the richer.
 
manhole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 673x673]


Grammar Girl, what's that? Some sort of STEM thing?
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

manhole: calbert: [Fark user image 673x673]

Grammar Girl, what's that? Some sort of STEM thing?


Only if STEM stands for Swahili, Tagalog, English & Malagasy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's a p?

Are the Brits still refusing to use real money instead of the Queen's version?
 
starlost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i could care less what you grammar nazi's think
 
ng2810
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not everyone has the know-how to encrypt e-mails containing sensitive and daming documents subby. It's still easier to drive out of state and mail those documents in an envelope with stamps, disguised to look like boring bills to your designated press contacts.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

starlost: i could care less what you grammar nazi's think


Grammar nazi's what?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still snail mail holiday and birthday cards.

I also mail in certain bills since some companies (AHEM ahem AhEm Time-Warner Spectrum) can't be trusted with auto-pay.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I suppose it means that 10x fewer people are sending letters by post, so they need to raise the price 10x.

btw:  I still use the post office with real stamps.  Most of my bills are paid online or autopay.  But many others, I prefer to write checks.  I'm that guy.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing 1/12 or so less people than before
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it's either sending in the renewal and getting my tabs in the mail or standing in line at the DMV. I think I'll go with the former.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldJames: I'm guessing 1/12 or so less people than before


oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coudos Subby for trolling the grammar Notsees.
Puck u feeple.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image 622x466]


People who misuse 'begs the question' literally make my blood boil.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see we already have a thread full of folks pointing out that stubby used the perfectly understandable, most common definition of "begs the question" instead of the hyper-specific, more rare definition used in formal logic classes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [i.pinimg.com image 700x740]


It's nice to see the Royal Post trying hard to make the stamps worth the extra money. Ironically I may be begging some questions, such as the genuineness of the picture stamps, the poster's intent, and whether the Royal Post cares a jot what the people who use stamps think as well as the people who collect them by the sheet are happy.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grammar aside, 6 to 76 seems like quite a steep hike.
 
Report