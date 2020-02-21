 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Woman gives birth on Monday, takes a couple days off, then climbs up and back down an exit ramp to rescue a guy, who is literally on fire, FROM A TANKER-TRUCK FULL OF BURNING JET FUEL. So, what did you all do this week?   (fox59.com) divider line
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mostly lurked on fark, and binge-watched Schitt's Creek. Wasn't really feeling the work thing this week.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had the sniffles.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The bravest, most dangerous thing I did this week, was cross a street against the light.  But, I did it TWICE!
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy mother of fark:

"I slowed down, and I saw the actual semi on fire, and I look to the front of the semi and I see a man on fire," McNally said.  "And I'm scanning and people are video taping and watching, but no one was going over there. So I told my mom 'I'm stopping, I'm going over there.'"

McNally got out of the car and ran towards the truck, where another man put the fire out on the driver.  When they finally got the fire out on him, they realized there was another problem as they watched the fire continue to spread on the truck.

"We got him out, and we start to walk away and I see this huge stream of liquid and I could smell it," McNally said.

"I said 'Jeff (truck driver)... what were you hauling?' And he said 'jet fuel.'"


In video, camera pans across the fire.  And pans and pans across what is now a very long fire no longer confined to just one truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had a salad it's a big step for me.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
they came across a turned over semi truck.

Overturned is a real word in the real world.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drank a sh*tload of mezcal at the Brandy Library in Manhattan. You probably could have ignited my breath with a match.
/huge mezcal fan
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, just to be clear, the lazy ass newborn didn't do anything. Right?
Typical.
 
Laocoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: they came across a turned over semi truck.

Overturned is a real word in the real world.


So, you proofread the internet this week?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's more of what I didn't do.  Like commit mass murder, or arson, or overthrow the local VFW.  It was a hard week.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Laocoon: Weird Hal: they came across a turned over semi truck.

Overturned is a real word in the real world.

So, you proofread the internet this week?


Twice.   And that's the only problem I found.  I thought there'd be alot more...
 
powtard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What about the California inmate article in the sidebar?  That should be it's own thread...

https://fox59.com/news/california-inm​a​te-reportedly-confesses-to-killing-2-c​hild-molesters-says-he-did-everyone-a-​favor/
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weird Hal: Overturned is a real word in the real world.


I think you mean "tumped" over.
 
