(The Newspaper)   Four years after California law required police to keep license plate scan data private and secure, police departments are still sharing it with whoever they feel like   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
daimlerneon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops not knowing or following the law. Someone fetch my fainting couch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
California police:
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're pigs. Did you expect them to stay clean?

#ACAB
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.


The odds of disbanding a department full of corrupt cops sits somewhere between "Half Life 3" and "unicorn gangbang."
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.


That's essentially every police department in the country.  Cops break the law all the time, and since they rarely get any punishment at all, they see no reason to change.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alternatively, open ALL of it to everyone.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.

The odds of disbanding a department full of corrupt cops sits somewhere between "Half Life 3" and "unicorn gangbang."


thatsmyfetish.gif
 
jayphat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We asked key officials at the three agencies using the Vigilant system why they had not audited the searches users performed and found that either they were unaware of the auditing requirement in state law"

WOOHOO, ignorance of the law as a defense!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And what are the consequences for not following this law?

"..."

And that's why it's being ignored and will continue to be ignored.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need to release the data for cars owned by and government cars assigned to those responsible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She:  Would you mind looking up the licence plate "LUCKY LOU" for me? I am his wife.

Narrator:  Turns out she really was his wife.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love these little stories I tell. I would be a novelist if they allowed summaries of Proust.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.


Thank you, Robert Peel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sir.

Sir Robert Peel.
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And until a court starts finding the chiefs of police guilty of contempt and tossing them in jail, nothing will change.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was never a fan of these scanners.  Especially considering the insurance companies love them so much.


The insurance companies are almost as (if not more) dangerous than your local pig.
 
jefferator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1984....nuff said.  Its happening.
 
skinink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The cop's version of Tinder. "Hey, that woman looks cute. Let me scan her plate!"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shiat love this makes me damn glad I have a garage and work on a secure military base.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Disband the departments that don't follow the law.  Problem solved.

The odds of disbanding a department full of corrupt cops sits somewhere between "Half Life 3" and "unicorn gangbang."


Well, I did the unthinkable (well, maybe not for Fark), and indeed, DO NOT google Unicorn Gangbang...But now I have a new fetish...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: shiat love this makes me damn glad I have a garage and work on a secure military base.


Like this.  shiat like this.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: The cop's version of Tinder. "Hey, that woman looks cute. Let me scan her plate!"


They don't need the scanners for that.

Get the number and run it.  Been going on for decades...
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: And what are the consequences for not following this law?

"..."

And that's why it's being ignored and will continue to be ignored.


THIS.  Some law talking type please answer Boo.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that nobody is watching the watchmen? ... or effectively guarding the guardsmen? If only there was some sort of Latin phrase about that...

/Is a shame though, we're no longer trying to be better than we are and our police forces aren't even pretending to be better than they are anymore.
//In a better world people of authority would be held more responsible for their actions than everybody else.
///in the real world wolves have more sympathy for lesser wolves than they do for sheep.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daimlerneon: Cops not knowing or following the law. Someone fetch my fainting couch.

"We asked key officials at the three agencies using the Vigilant system why they had not audited the searches users performed and found that either they were unaware of the auditing requirement in state law or the auditing they did conduct did not include user searches," the report explained.


I'm pretty sure that whole "Ignorance of the law" thing that gets pushed hard in the courts applies here as well.


If your job is to uphold the law, and you are managing a mass of personal data gleaned without consent, on the tax payers dime... you damn well better make sure you are following all pertinent laws at minimum.
This is not hard to comprehend.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Report