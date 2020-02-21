 Skip to content
(Guardian) 15th century guide to children's manners includes such guidance as "Pyke notte thy nostrellys", "spette not ovyr thy tabylle" and "chesse cum by fore the, be not to redy". Wise words that we would all do well to heed next time we visit McDonalds
14
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the chesse cum is why I'm not allowed back into my local branch of McDonalds ever again.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'm pretty sure the chesse cum is why I'm not allowed back into my local branch of McDonalds ever again.


Spette not, give thy swalle the lot.


/just had a flashback to my Chaucer class, twentysomething years ago
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And today, it's just summed up as "don't be a we little coont"
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/old way's the best way
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: And today, it's just summed up as "don't be a we little coont"


I hate autocorrect

It's wee little coont
 
Gorf the Magnificent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Onto a iced poll thou shall notte place thy tongue, lest it be stuck eternal."
 
EL EM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pick not at the nether eye.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drinketh thine Ovaline
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Drinketh thine Ovaline


Ovaltine, grr...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This kind of thing has Deep Biblical Roots.
 
findthefish [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do notte Buye Betamax
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"'Loke thou laughe not, nor grenne / And with moche speche thou mayste do synne." Or: "Don't laugh, grin or talk too much."


I know you're children and all, but you might as well get used to being miserable early on
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Drinketh thine Ovaline


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Gordon Bennett: I'm pretty sure the chesse cum is why I'm not allowed back into my local branch of McDonalds ever again.

Spette not, give thy swalle the lot.


/just had a flashback to my Chaucer class, twentysomething years ago


Whan that Aprill in his shoures soote...
 
Report