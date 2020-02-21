 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Irish drug dealer lost £46m worth of Bitcoin when the fishing rod case he hid the codes in was incinerated. The brave soul says he has "come to terms with the loss of his fortune and considers it punishment for his own stupidity". Hard to argue   (theguardian.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have $37 in my wallet. Password free.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably already stolen by someone else, he just lost the codes to an empty account.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.


Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call BLARNEY!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I pay for everything with Pogs.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I have $37 in my wallet. Password free.


La di dah, Mr Thurston Howell III.
/ $15, I just checked
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that for 46 million it'd be smart to keep multiple sets of those codes in different places. But what do I know?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?


And don't tell me to google it, I am asking fark.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat, plain and simple.

The high court in Dublin ruled this week that Collins had forfeited the accounts because they were proceeds from crime.

No one's that stupid. He lied to the court; the court believed him, hook, line, sinker, wicker basket, and copy of Angling Times. He's basically said, "if I can't have it, you can't, either." The fun part is going to be watching the gardai try to spy on every single person this schmuck knows, in the hopes of recovering a small goddamned fortune in cryptocurrency.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just like my last Google account "Can't" access it............
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.


You say "worth" but, seriously, how? You can't use it at the grocery store or to buy booze. As far as I know you can't buy a car with it. How, exactly, would you spend this "worth"?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?

And don't tell me to google it, I am asking fark.


It's a unit of cryptocurrency with which, at its current value, you could buy about 3,000 bags of chips (one bitcoin's worth about $9,718.60 right now.)
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what he wants us to think.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's gooonn...well, not gone really.  Just lost forever in a hash of a hash of a hash.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn1.thr.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he didn't have anyone to tell about how the only thing he wanted saved from his apartment was his fishing rod case that held such a deep sentimental connection and ask if they could hold it until he got out?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: lolmao500: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.

You say "worth" but, seriously, how? You can't use it at the grocery store or to buy booze. As far as I know you can't buy a car with it. How, exactly, would you spend this "worth"?


You can, and, you can. In my area, at least, grocery stores and liquor stores both support Visa debit and reward cards. Easy enough to buy Visa reward cards, then go spend them as you see fit, with bitcoin.
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: lolmao500: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.

You say "worth" but, seriously, how? You can't use it at the grocery store or to buy booze. As far as I know you can't buy a car with it. How, exactly, would you spend this "worth"?


Just like any other non currency items worth. You sell it to someone who thinks they can resell it for more to someone else, and they give you a real currency to buy your car, groceries and booze.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?


Sure this vending machine will take em.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlanMooresBeard: MelGoesOnTour: lolmao500: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.

You say "worth" but, seriously, how? You can't use it at the grocery store or to buy booze. As far as I know you can't buy a car with it. How, exactly, would you spend this "worth"?

Just like any other non currency items worth. You sell it to someone who thinks they can resell it for more to someone else, and they give you a real currency to buy your car, groceries and booze.


Exactly.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?

Sure this vending machine will take em.....[Fark user image 425x286]


So I put in bitcoin and then wait a few hours while blockchain ledger cryptography hash function wibbly wobbley mathey wathey stuff happens and then my chips are dispensed?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: lolmao500: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

Its lost but it stays in the account...

I did have bitcoins on a website when it started but the website was hacked and all the bitcoins stolen from every account. It would have been worth a couple grands today.

You say "worth" but, seriously, how? You can't use it at the grocery store or to buy booze. As far as I know you can't buy a car with it. How, exactly, would you spend this "worth"?


IIRC the primary use for Bitcoin is illegal activities?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I have $37 in my wallet. Password free.


I have 150 Swedish kronor. The same 150 kronor I have had in there for the last 10 months, as I never use cash anymore and card is easier. Hell, I was in the US a few weeks ago, and took $80 with me - I brought $70 of it back, only managing to use $10 as an additional tip for two pre-paid shuttle journeys as, once again, paying by card for everything was so much easier and encouraged.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to argue

My wife has a different philosphy.
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Bullshiat, plain and simple.

The high court in Dublin ruled this week that Collins had forfeited the accounts because they were proceeds from crime.

No one's that stupid. He lied to the court; the court believed him, hook, line, sinker, wicker basket, and copy of Angling Times. He's basically said, "if I can't have it, you can't, either." The fun part is going to be watching the gardai try to spy on every single person this schmuck knows, in the hopes of recovering a small goddamned fortune in cryptocurrency.


God gave the Irish the drink so they wouldn't rule the world.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he didn't have anyone to tell about how the only thing he wanted saved from his apartment was his fishing rod case that held such a deep sentimental connection and ask if they could hold it until he got out? break into his apartment?


ftfy
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gleeman:

IIRC the primary use for Bitcoin is illegal activities?

Yes. Its appeal is that it tries to stay outside the regulations and banking system so 99.9% of legitimate uses for money have no real need for it seeing as 99.9% of everyone else uses the existing system. But its great for giving the illusion to criminals that they can do what they want and not be caught.

There are  just enough legitimate stores here and there next to vending machines etc to keep people believing that any day now stores and everyone will stop using the dollar and start using bitcoin.
 
Lord Bear [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.


That's pretty much right.  There is a set amount of bitcoin, and when a bitcoin wallet is lost, the remainder gains more value.  There have been roughly 18 million bitcoins created to date, and 21 million when it hits its final form.  I've seen estimates that between 2 and 5 million of those bitcoin are permanently lost.

One of the biggest challenges to cryptocurrencies is security.  You need to keep your passphrases secret.  I have mine locked in a safe, except for 2 words.  I keep those elsewhere.

And off all this is subject to the $5 wrench solution.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Insain2: weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?

Sure this vending machine will take em.....[Fark user image 425x286]

So I put in bitcoin and then wait a few hours while blockchain ledger cryptography hash function wibbly wobbley mathey wathey stuff happens and then my chips are dispensed?


Yupperz!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Insain2: weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?

Sure this vending machine will take em.....[Fark user image 425x286]

So I put in bitcoin and then wait a few hours while blockchain ledger cryptography hash function wibbly wobbley mathey wathey stuff happens and then my chips are dispensed?


I've never bought chips but there are some bitcoin ATMs around here. One of them gave me the cash as soon as it saw the transaction hit the network (a few seconds). Another one made me wait ~15 minutes until there was some confirmation of the transaction. They're usually located in coffee shops so waiting isn't a huge deal.
 
LoneDoggie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So what happens to those accounts?  Do they just sit dormant until Bitcoin is finally deemed a worthless investment?  Does the value of Bitcoin go up because those accounts are no longer accessible?  I don't understand Bitcoin at all.

That's pretty much right.  There is a set amount of bitcoin, and when a bitcoin wallet is lost, the remainder gains more value.  There have been roughly 18 million bitcoins created to date, and 21 million when it hits its final form.  I've seen estimates that between 2 and 5 million of those bitcoin are permanently lost.

One of the biggest challenges to cryptocurrencies is security.  You need to keep your passphrases secret.  I have mine locked in a safe, except for 2 words.  I keep those elsewhere.

And off all this is subject to the $5 wrench solution.


Is the $5 wrench solution where I buy a wrench for $5 and beat you and your family with it until you give me the codes?
 
Lord Bear [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LoneDoggie:

Is the $5 wrench solution where I buy a wrench for $5 and beat you and your family with it until you give me the codes?

Exactly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ashinmytomatoes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks for the new movie idea, Bro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dustygrimp: God gave the Irish the drink so they wouldn't rule the world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HA HA.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: What the bloody fark is a farking bitcoin?  can I go buy a bag of chips with one?


It is digital currency, and you can buy chips with bitcoin. It would work the same as when you use a credit/debit card to buy something, at a retailer that accepted bitcoin, or if you use a service that auto converts your bitcoin to your local currency with a card (seamless)
 
