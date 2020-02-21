 Skip to content
(AP News)   Coronavirus paranoia goes...... uh, viral   (apnews.com) divider line
21
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ask Mr Trump why he fired the entire pandemic response chain of command.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it time to start murdering my neighbors yet?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinks - Destroyer 1981
Youtube wRpAANsoG8I
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death of shopping in meatspace just jumped forward by several years.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks emptied East Asian store shelves of paper goods.

Good luck, fearful idiots.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm....I'm supposed to go to Hong Kong in May, but I'm thinking of changing my flight and going somewhere else.  It's not that I am afraid of dying from coronavirus, but I just don't want to be quarantined overseas.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks emptied East Asian store shelves of paper goods.

Good luck, fearful idiots.


Problem is, even if you don't buy into the rumors, you have to get your TP before all the other idiots deplete the stocks.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hmmmmm....I'm supposed to go to Hong Kong in May, but I'm thinking of changing my flight and going somewhere else.  It's not that I am afraid of dying from coronavirus, but I just don't want to be quarantined overseas.


Good news. Trump is overruling the CDC and letting people with the Cronovirus fly into America.
 
kindms
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LindenFark: hissatsu: Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks emptied East Asian store shelves of paper goods.

Good luck, fearful idiots.

Problem is, even if you don't buy into the rumors, you have to get your TP before all the other idiots deplete the stocks.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The death of shopping in meatspace just jumped forward by several years.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's a world of laughter
A world of tears
It's a world of hopes
And a world of fears
There's so much that we share
That it's time we're aware
It's a small world after all
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For once Fark has been way ahead of the curve! People have been pushing the paranoia for weeks now! Weeks!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: For once Fark has been way ahead of the curve! People have been pushing the paranoia for weeks now! Weeks!


Fark is pretty good/accurate at predicting horrible, cynical and obvious outcomes to certain situations.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

odinsposse: The_Sponge: Hmmmmm....I'm supposed to go to Hong Kong in May, but I'm thinking of changing my flight and going somewhere else.  It's not that I am afraid of dying from coronavirus, but I just don't want to be quarantined overseas.

Good news. Trump is overruling the CDC and letting people with the Cronovirus fly into America.



Yikes.

Also:

I had a brief hospital stay earlier this month....everything checked out fine, but I quickly noticed that EVERYONE was wearing masks....and I had to wear one until I was wheeled into my overnight room.  I could take if off then, but every time a nurse or doctor came in to see me, they would put one on....AND I had to wear one again when I was discharged.  (I took it off right before my Lyft driver arrived...didn't want to scare her.)

And when I first arrived, the MD asked if I had been to China recently....and a friend's girlfriend who had been to an ER recently had been asked the same thing.

For the record, this is took place north of Seattle....not too far from where the first case in the U.S. was discovered.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kindms: LindenFark: hissatsu: Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks emptied East Asian store shelves of paper goods.

Good luck, fearful idiots.

Problem is, even if you don't buy into the rumors, you have to get your TP before all the other idiots deplete the stocks.

[i.imgur.com image 300x439]


Why wouldn't you just sit down and poop normally...and then use the sea shells to wipe your balloon knot?

/Have wet wipes at work.
//Feeling super fresh after pinching a loaf.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kindms: LindenFark: hissatsu: Rumors that toilet paper and napkins could be used as masks emptied East Asian store shelves of paper goods.

Good luck, fearful idiots.

Problem is, even if you don't buy into the rumors, you have to get your TP before all the other idiots deplete the stocks.

[i.imgur.com image 300x439]


Finally, Demolition Man explained.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: For once Fark has been way ahead of the curve! People have been pushing the paranoia for weeks now! Weeks!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Approves

[Fark user image image 400x348]


At this point, I'd be for a 'The Stand' filter, Drew.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So is it time to start murdering my neighbors yet?


That really depends. Foremost, do you live near me?
 
