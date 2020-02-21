 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   Apparently there are so many wild animals at Hollywood parties that Los Angeles had to ban them   (routefifty.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine why anyone would have a problem with this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought Petsmart was bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But the rabbits are only $600.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is for the best.
One time I went to a bar mitzvah at Jimmy Caan's place and there was a full grown, male, Zimbabwean baboon working the bar. I mean just a magnificent animal in every regard. Now, I gotta say, that monkey could make a mean whiskey sour but I did not care for the way he was looking at my date. That and he was not wearing pants.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's about god damn time! There needs to be legislation on this at the federal level. The documentaries you see about some guy who snuggles with his big cats always end the same way. Worm food. There is some crazy person a few miles away from me in Hillsboro, Oregon who hoards big cats and there have been zero government inspections of the place. https://www.wweek.com/news/bus​iness/20​17/07/26/a-defiant-couple-is-caging-bi​g-cats-in-the-portland-suburbs-should-​anybody-stop-them/
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't support celebrities having tigers. But the tigers can have as many celebrities as they want.
 
