 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "OK, you can have a secret tomb filled with priceless jewels, but we're short on space so you'll have to share" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2020 at 8:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's where the horde of zombie mummies are waiting. Better call Brendan Fraser.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a ferret named Akhenaten.

History rules!
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More like nefer
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish they played D&D way back then. Can you imagine what the tombs would've been like?
 
Gig103
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I visited the Valley of the Kings in 2015 they were talking about this, so it's pretty cool that the researcher (as mentioned in the story) is actually making progress.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: I wish they played D&D way back then. Can you imagine what the tombs would've been like?


They would probably have traps and puzzles that would put the traps and puzzles from the Indiana Jones moves to shame... and those were some all-time-classic D&D traps and puzzles.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm putting a veteran's cremains in a concrete slab pour in about 6 hours so I'm getting a kick...

He was a fixture at our Legion and a helluva guy (and his name was Guy) so he's going to be a permanent part of our new post.

/Been dealing with rain delays for months
//It was quite the surprise to learn people pour concrete at 3am, wtf
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thutmos​e​_(sculptor)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report