(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man with a motorcycle says 'Hey, I'm going to ride this thing without a shirt on and why don't I have a baby ride on the gas tank while I'm at it'   (tampabay.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't have a license, so decided to ride with a toddler on the bike in front of him was the best way to avoid attention from the police.  Good going jackass.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Didn't have a license, so decided to ride with a toddler on the bike in front of him was the best way to avoid attention from the police.  Good going jackass.


I'm sure, in his mind, he thought the only thing wrong with the scenario was that the toddler wasn't wearing a helmet, in violation of Florida's Helmet Law which states anyone under 21 must wear a helmet.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not baby, Subby. Toddler. In Florida that counts as a designated driver.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ablative armor for road rashes
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

lol dead ringer except for the man tears
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wall, immigration ass Farkers hijack thread in 3, 2, 1......
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, the 70's?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Sooooo, the 70's?


Shakes tiny fist.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SafetyThird: Jelly Bean Raider: Sooooo, the 70's?

Shakes tiny fist.


Or before. I learned how to change gears on a suicide shift motorcycle around age 3.
 
rillettes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squids gonna squid.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't seem like a real FL man, at least not one who is born and raised.

I say this because there is a hint of contriteness in his posture.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Longer prison sentence than Roger Stone?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got pulled over for having my 4 yo daughter sitting in front of me on my motorcycle. Law states they have to sit behind the driver evidently. No ticket, he was excited I had her on the bike
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to Thailand sometime, this shiat is armature hour.

Hell, anywhere in Asia for that matter.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Pfft.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


The third world is like that. Parts of Europe are like that.

In Greece I saw a young women zigzagging through traffic in on small motorbike. No protection of course. A baby in one arm, steering with the free hand. Wow. She's be locked up in the US.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gerardo wasn't being very rico suave.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a flag thrown on the Florida Man play: "A hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also has been placed on him".
 
allthesametome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is it child neglect?  Shouldn't it be child endangerment?  It seems to me that he wasn't neglecting the child.  The child was right there.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Pfft.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


is that dog their pet or lunch?
 
donnielove
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Pfft.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I love that only the youngest child and the dog realize how stupid this is.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Resident Muslim: Pfft.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

is that dog their pet or lunch?


A pet right now. Lunch later.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
they can't be that stupid...
but, yes, yes they are.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Go to Thailand sometime, this shiat is armature hour.

Hell, anywhere in Asia for that matter.


Yup.

Philippines has this beat by a long way. The sidecar on the tricycles there have a roof, that's like another 5-6 people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report