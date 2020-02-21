 Skip to content
(NPR)   More and more bosses are giving the four-day work week a try. Not yours, though   (npr.org) divider line
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been way ahead of them for years.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just switched to a 3x12 schedule. PLUS I just finished college. Hooooly cow the free time is unbelievable!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 4 day week is good and all. But have you considered not replacing staff and making less people do more work?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please attend the meeting to discuss when we are having meetings to discuss other meetings.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is 4 days with the same hourly rate, I don't think my retirement could handle it... meager as it will be.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last job did this unoffically. Fridays were "work from home" and really you weren't expected to get any work dine. Just be ready to answer the phone and jump on the laptop if somebody needed something


/ broke a lot of laptops that way
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing 4x10s for the last six years and I love it. Especially when I have a two hour round trip commute each day. The gas savings and sanity saving alone has been worth it.

Now, if I can only convince upper management to understand that knowledge workers can work from home since 95% of what I do is done via email, messenger service, and a terminal. Alas, upper management is loaded with people in their late 60s and early 70s who still think that all businesses need to follow the factory floor model.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pressing my boss to let me work one day a week from home. It may happen, but not this year...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of bosses have been giving the 4 day work week a try for years.

They just don't want their employees doing it.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pushing for two 20-hour days a week. Five days for alcohol and THC based psychotherapy. I'll be fine.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.


Time to look into your local laws for her.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on 4-10s for the last 5 years.  Love it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.


Does she work in healthcare? That's happening a lot in healthcare.  The burnout is real.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beginning of the end: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.

Time to look into your local laws for her.


My understanding of most American labor laws are that a company is perfectly within their rights to fire you for any reason, including complaining that you're being worked into health issues

/the only people I've known that consistently did 80/100 hour weeks were bank staff
//and they only survived it through copious amounts of blow
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beginning of the end: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.

Time to look into your local laws for her.


agreed some states have laws limiting that max hours one can be forced to work at at time.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I work we are 4 9 hour days + 4 hour Friday.  We like it.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: I'm pressing my boss to let me work one day a week from home. It may happen, but not this year...


I haven't been in a corporate office for my company in 3 years.  I go to client offices about 50% of the time when on contract. (week on site, week @ home). Otherwise, I work from home.

Do virtual networking, there is nothing I can actually physically touch.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are old school where I work, even though we could do 90 percent remote (vmware, etc).   But, they gotta have those butts in those seats.  Never truly understood it
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

plecos: Where I work we are 4 9 hour days + 4 hour Friday.  We like it.


I do a 9/80 right now.  First week 4 9-hour days and an 8 hour Friday.  Second week, 4 9-hour days with Friday off.
It's not bad, but with the fairly short commute, I'd love to shift to 4/10 each week.
Limited on work from home as I support some areas with classified content.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will never happen in a non union, non white collar job setting.
When you deal with customers in construction, they don't give a Fark.  You damn well work and to hell with you home life.  From March to December I bang off 65-70 Hour work weeks. Jan, February and about half of March depending on weather is the only time of year I work what "Normal People" would call a "Normal Work Hour Week"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I let my office staff of six people try a 4-10 (4 days, 10 hours per day) as an experiment. We staggered the days off So the office was always staffed during the regular work week.  I went on it myself as well, of course, and being the boss, I chose Fridays off.

At first everyone liked it. To be honest, productivity fell way off for the last two hours, partly because a lot of our customers assumed we'd gone home after 8 hours but it wasn't enough of a drop to require a halt.

I only managed to stay on it for about 2 months before my boss called me in and told me that he he was tired of not having me around on Fridays when he wanted something, and no calling me on my Cell wasn't good enough. Funny, that, because everybody else in the goddamn world thought calling me on my Cell on Fridays was just fine.
Also text, also email.  So back to 5-8 for me. I missed the day off during the week..that was really nice.

However....after about 9 months or so, my staff asked for a meeting and said they'd decided they wanted to go back to 5-8. Everyone loved it on a personal level, but as a work thing it became a pain.  Here's why: each of them had customers they regularly handled. However on each person's day off, someone else had to handle any inquiries  from the missing person's client. That turned out to be a major pain, since usually the stand-in had zero idea what had been in progress, so it meant dropping their own work and rummaging around through files until they got up to speed and then calling the customer back. It also meant the person who was off was getting a ton of work calls from the office.  So eventually, they collectively decided Fark Thisand told me they wanted to go back to the old norm.  They did all agree to wait till after Christmas though.

I was fascinated. My boss had pressured me personally to stop my 4-10, but I never did that in any way with my staff. It was entirely their own decision to stop it.

I can imagine that it works great in a lot of situations but it didn't work for our office.

FWIW
 
trivial use of my dark powers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I LOVED my four day week but had to give it up when I moved and changed jobs. I'm on a 4.5 day week now, so I've got that going for me, which is nice.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I only managed to stay on it for about 2 months before my boss called me in and told me that he he was tired of not having me around on Fridays when he wanted something, and no calling me on my Cell wasn't good enough. Funny, that, because everybody else in the goddamn world thought calling me on my Cell on Fridays was just fine.
Also text, also email.  So back to 5-8 for me. I missed the day off during the week..that was really nice.


I've often wondered what people do on Friday that is so damned important that it can't wait until Monday.

The reason I've normally found is because they meant to do it the previous Monday, forgot, and now need it done over the weekend.

/currently in a long running feud with HR after they screwed me out of $2k in overtime and do my damnedest not to have work weekends
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just work 40 hours a week, wish I could work from home but being in charge of the dock and needing to be at certain places at certain times makes that a no go.

dryknife: Lots of bosses have been giving the 4 day work week a try for years.

They just don't want their employees doing it.


I had a boss that was the king of it he would show up to work at 10-11 talk about golf most of the day and leave at 4ish. On Fridays he always seemed to have a meeting at another site that kept him busy all day. When I talked to people I knew from these sites they usually said he came in for an hour or two and left. Most of us didn't mind him not being around much since he was useless.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My wife is on 4/10, which is great most of the time.  However, she occasionally has interviews or training scheduled on Fridays.  The real wrench in the works:  if she has a holiday, it only counts as 8 hours, so she has to go in on Friday for two hours.  Monday was a holiday AND she has interviews today, so she worked a half day Thursday.

/I'm retired
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Four 10-hour days may be tough.  It can be hard to be productive for 10 hours. Also, missing a day costs 10 hours of vacation or sick leave. While most people may prefer more money, 4 8-hour days for the same pay is almost like a pay raise.  Also, may create more jobs in some fields that need people seven days a week.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Now, if I can only convince upper management to understand that knowledge workers can work from home since 95% of what I do is done via email, messenger service, and a terminal. Alas, upper management is loaded with people in their late 60s and early 70s who still think that all businesses need to follow the factory floor model.


Yep.  As long as the people in charge of that kind of thing are in that age group, it isn't going to happen.  We've been trying to get remote access for years but our management has heavily resisted it because they fear people working from home and not logging ever second of their work in the office.  I've been laughed at by other businesses (I work for a software vendor - developer) as far back as a farking decade because we don't have remote access capability.  If I'm at a client site and need a file or something, I have to call the office and have it e-mailed.

But this is what happens when you have an age group that mostly got into their positions because the people older than them simply left.  In my case, they simply don't understand what generates productivity...or think that it is simply having a job and getting paid.
 
TBC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Meanwhile, my partner has been forced to work double shifts again. After five days, she now has over 42 hours of overtime this week.  They're basically running a 24 hour facility with two shifts worth of employees that are seen as nothing more than pawns or cordwood.

The United States is no longer a First World Nation.


I lived that life. When I was working in inpatient recovery, the place went on a rocket-sled to Hell. Employment requirements became "Do you have a pulse?", mandated doubles were constant, all week-ends were 12-hour shifts, and then they decided that having one person work the overnight shift alone was fine. In a 24-bed residential facility packed with women in various stages of (alcohol, meth, heroin) withdrawal and a vast smorgasbord of mental health challenges. When I tried to advocate for myself and my dwindling cow-orkers, I was labeled as the toxic one.

After I left, I blew the whistle. I heard way too many awful things about how that place was further degenerating. The clients were consistently in danger. So I rang up the state's board of health licensing division and dropped a PILE of dimes on what the facility had become.

If/when your partner decides that it's not worth the overtime pay, or simply snaps and needs a few days off with some nice Thorazine and padded walls, let her know that she's not alone. There comes a time when you can no longer advocate effectively for either the clients/patients or yourself from within the company. And you'll do nobody any good if you drop dead of a heart attack in the middle of a shift. Whether or not she chooses to make noise to licensing boards, HHS inspectors, or anyone else, I will be standing here on the sidelines cheering her on for doing the healthy thing for herself.
 
Report